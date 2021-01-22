Just Trade Me: NFL Youngsters Who Need a Fresh Start

1 of 5

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The New York Jets have a difficult decision to make at quarterback this offseason. For Sam Darnold, it may be best for his career if he finds a new team to play for in 2021.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jets will have the opportunity to take a top-tier quarterback like Ohio State's Justin Fields. If that happens, then Darnold could become an appealing trade target for other teams.

At 23, Darnold has already played under two head coaches and has had little stability around him during his three years in the NFL. Although he has shown flashes of his talent with the Jets, they've gone just 13-25 with him as the starter, while he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

A fresh start on a team with a more established offense is what Darnold needs to turn his career around. The Jets will likely spend much of 2021 adjusting to a new offensive system, and that could mean more hiccups that hurt Darnold's development.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur see "untapped potential" in Darnold, suggesting that it's not a guarantee the Jets take a QB with the No. 2 pick.

However, a new team is probably what Darnold needs more than anything if he is going to find NFL success.