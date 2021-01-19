    Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Jazmine Sullivan arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The national anthem at Super Bowl LV will be a country-R&B mix.

    Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Feb. 7 championship, the NFL announced Tuesday. In addition, H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" during the pregame ceremony, while deaf rapper Warren "Wawa" Snipe will perform both songs in American Sign Language.

    Sullivan is fresh off the release of the EP Heaux Tales, her first studio project in six years. The R&B crooner has been nominated for 12 Grammys during her critically acclaimed career.

    Church is one of the biggest names in country music, best known for hits like "Record Year" and "Talladega." He has racked up nine Grammy nominations.

    H.E.R. has won two Grammys with 13 total nominations at the age of 23 and is one of the biggest names in contemporary R&B.

    The Weeknd was previously announced as Super Bowl LV's halftime performer.

