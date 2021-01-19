Bengals' Mackensie Alexander Has Charges Dismissed from August Battery Arrest

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The attorney for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander confirmed authorities have dropped a battery charge against the 27-year-old, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Police arrested Alexander last August while he was searching for his missing father. He, an enforcement officer and another man, Evins Clement, visited the alleged victim, who had been seen with Alexander's father. ESPN's Ben Baby provided more on the allegations:

"After the enforcement officer left, Alexander and Clement attempted to get information regarding the incident, according to the report. When the man would not get in their vehicle, the report says, Clement held the man down as Alexander allegedly hit the man in the face, which caused minor injuries."

