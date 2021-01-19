    Bengals' Mackensie Alexander Has Charges Dismissed from August Battery Arrest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) defends against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The attorney for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander confirmed authorities have dropped a battery charge against the 27-year-old, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Police arrested Alexander last August while he was searching for his missing father. He, an enforcement officer and another man, Evins Clement, visited the alleged victim, who had been seen with Alexander's father. ESPN's Ben Baby provided more on the allegations:

    "After the enforcement officer left, Alexander and Clement attempted to get information regarding the incident, according to the report. When the man would not get in their vehicle, the report says, Clement held the man down as Alexander allegedly hit the man in the face, which caused minor injuries."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Protecting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 'Line 1'

      Protecting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 'Line 1'
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Protecting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 'Line 1'

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      WR ‘didn’t want to miss’ trying to get Brees to a Super Bowl despite injuries that will require surgeries (Schefter)

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thomas Played Hurt for Brees

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Major playmakers about to break the bank in 2021 ➡️

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Headed for Mega Paydays 🤑

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?

      📈 Can CLE build on 2020 success? 😓 How will Lamar handle another playoff loss? 📲 What's next for Browns, Ravens, Saints & Rams

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What's Next for Divisional Round Losers?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report