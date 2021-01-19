Hurricanes vs. Predators Postponed; CAR Reportedly Has COVID-19 'Situation'January 19, 2021
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press
The NHL has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported the decision was based on a COVID-19 "situation" involving the Canes.
