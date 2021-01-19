    Hurricanes vs. Predators Postponed; CAR Reportedly Has COVID-19 'Situation'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) is defended by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and left wing Austin Watson (51) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Hurricanes won 4-1. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    The NHL has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.

    Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported the decision was based on a COVID-19 "situation" involving the Canes.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

