Hurricanes vs. Predators Postponed; CAR Reportedly Has COVID-19 'Situation'

The NHL has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported the decision was based on a COVID-19 "situation" involving the Canes.

