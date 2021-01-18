    Texans' Deshaun Watson Asks Houston Fans Not to March on His Behalf Amid Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021
    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson told fans Monday he doesn't want anyone to risk the spread of COVID-19 with a march on his behalf:

    Houston Texans fans reportedly have planned a rally in the city Monday in support of Watson with the hashtag #IStandWith4.

    Many fans ignored the quarterback's advice, lining up outside Texans facilities:

    Watson is upset with the organization about a number of issues, particularly the process of hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said the quarterback may have played his last game with Houston.

    ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported the team has had internal conversations about potential trades involving Watson.

    Losing the 25-year-old would be a tough blow. The franchise quarterback was a rare bright spot during a brutal 2020 campaign.

    After reaching the divisional round of the playoffs a year earlier, the Texans finished the season just 4-12 with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Watson still thrived, earning his third Pro Bowl selection while leading the league with 4,823 passing yards.

    Fans clearly don't want to see him go. Regardless, the quarterback wants everyone to remain safe during the pandemic.

