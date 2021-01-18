Arians: Tom Brady Wasn't Allowed to Coach with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tom Brady has helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field, and head coach Bruce Arians has suggested the quarterback's off-field impact has also been key.

"Consummate leader," Arians said of Brady, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch."

The Buccaneers went 12 years without a playoff appearance before signing Brady this offseason, but they are now heading to the NFC Championship Game after Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Second-year linebacker Devin White also praised Brady's leadership ability.

"Thing I love about Tom is he's always teaching," White said. "Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself."

Arians has previously noted Brady's teaching in practice, telling the Rich Eisen Show that the 43-year-old's presence was like "having another coach out there."

It's apparently a different approach compared to Brady's 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick is known to have complete control over his team and likely does not want any instruction shared that doesn't come from him directly. This system has been successful, with the coach and quarterback combining for six Super Bowl titles since 2001.

However, the new strategy in Tampa Bay seems to be helping everyone on the roster.