    Quinnen Williams Wishes for Jets to Draft DeVonta Smith After Alabama's Win

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in action against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
    Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

    Plenty of New York Jets fans are hoping to get a new quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is "wishing" the team takes receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 2 overall.

    Williams discussed his former Alabama teammate with TMZ Sports:

    "DeVonta Smith got that 'Bama in him, and I think that we need someone with that," Williams said. "Man, he's amazing. The things he did this week, this year."

    Smith became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991, finishing the season with an NCAA-best 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He had 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just the first half of the national title game win over Ohio State.

    "That's something I really think we should add to our team," Williams added.

    Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has shown promise, but the team still finished 2020 dead last in the NFL in both points scored and total yards gained. Adding a playmaker like Smith could go a long way toward turning things around in New York.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls

      Watson has not been returning Texans’ phone calls this offseason

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K

      11,200 donors sent $290K in 24 hours to Jackson’s favorite charity after his injury 👏

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Arians Takes Shot at Pats 👀

      Bucs HC says he lets Brady ‘be himself’ after latest playoff win: ‘New England didn’t allow him to coach’ (Peter King)

      Arians Takes Shot at Pats 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arians Takes Shot at Pats 👀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Next for Jared Goff?

      Could LA be done with the QB less than two years after signing him to a $134M extension?

      What's Next for Jared Goff?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What's Next for Jared Goff?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report