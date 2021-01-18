Quinnen Williams Wishes for Jets to Draft DeVonta Smith After Alabama's Win

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Plenty of New York Jets fans are hoping to get a new quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is "wishing" the team takes receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 2 overall.

Williams discussed his former Alabama teammate with TMZ Sports:

"DeVonta Smith got that 'Bama in him, and I think that we need someone with that," Williams said. "Man, he's amazing. The things he did this week, this year."

Smith became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991, finishing the season with an NCAA-best 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He had 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just the first half of the national title game win over Ohio State.

"That's something I really think we should add to our team," Williams added.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has shown promise, but the team still finished 2020 dead last in the NFL in both points scored and total yards gained. Adding a playmaker like Smith could go a long way toward turning things around in New York.