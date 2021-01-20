NFL Coaches Who Are Still on the Hot Seat Entering 2021 Offseason

NFL Coaches Who Are Still on the Hot Seat Entering 2021 OffseasonJanuary 20, 2021
NFL coaching hot seats have seemed to warm more quickly than usual in recent years.
Seven teams showed head coaches the door during or after the 2020 season, and the number could have easily flirted with double digits had some franchises not stressed noteworthy patience.
That means the 2021 offseason is critical for a handful of coaches who remain on the hot seat. They have underperformed in the record department and have slowly run out of leash. Some have already been involved in hot-seat rumors.
For these coaches, a slow start in 2021 could cause their teams to make changes midseason.
Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos
Vic Fangio had the needle moving in the wrong direction for the Denver Broncos in 2020.
He went 7-9 in 2019, producing the franchise's best record since 2016. But the team regressed to 5-11 this past season as the Broncos went 1-5 in the AFC West, finished last in the division and posted a point differential of minus-123.
Granted, the Broncos appear to be more than happy to blame their issues on injuries. Starting quarterback Drew Lock could only get in 13 games, and star pass-rusher Von Miller was lost to a tendon injury before the campaign began. Still, Fangio's reputation as a defensive mind took a hit, with his unit surrendering 27.9 points per game, the eighth-worst mark in the league.
Perhaps more concerning is Lock, who only completed 57.3 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions despite the team heavily investing in the skill positions around him, bringing in Melvin Gordon III to pair with Phillip Lindsay in the backfield and drafting Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler at wideout.
Fangio seemingly has little time to improve the defensive unit, never mind figure out the all-important quarterback spot, because the Broncos seem stuck in the mud in the AFC West arms race. Keep in mind the Los Angeles Chargers finished ahead of them in division and fired head coach Anthony Lynn anyway.
Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden doesn't get nearly enough attention as a hot-seat candidate.
Gruden arrived as a big-name hire in 2018 on 10-year, $100 million contract, went 4-12, improved to 7-9 and then went 8-8 in 2020.
One could say that's a gradual progression, but that 12-4 season in 2016 continues to look like an anomaly for a franchise that hasn't won double-digit games otherwise since 2002.
While Gruden did get to 8-8 by taking down Kansas City and New Orleans, the record was buoyed by victories over five-win Carolina, five-win Denver (twice) and the two-win New York Jets. A 43-6 loss to the four-win Atlanta Falcons shows just how inconsistent Las Vegas was.
Gruden seems to have tied himself Derek Carr, who completed 67.3 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions yet averaged 7.9 yards per attempt. The coach's expertise, defense, ranked third-worst at 29.9 points allowed per game.
Simply put, a team doesn't invest in a big name like Gruden to hit 8-8. His era started with the trades of players like Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack only for the Raiders to underperform. Despite his name recognization, he should probably enter his fourth year with the franchise on the hot seat.
Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were oddly patient with Jason Garrett, who went .500 for three consecutive seasons before hitting double-digit wins every other year starting in 2014. A final .500 season in 2019 sunk him, and the team turned to Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy got off on the wrong foot with a 6-10 showing in an NFC East that sent a seven-win team to the playoffs. But it was easy to see that he would get a pass because Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in his fifth start.
Before that, Prescott was on pace for a historic statistical season, completing 68 percent of his 222 pass attempts for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Backup Andy Dalton, despite being one of the better reserves in the league, had just 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight picks over 11 games.
Even more concerning was a defense that was on a negatively historic pace and should see dramatic changes this offseason.
McCarthy should have an improved defense (at least on paper), a healthy Prescott and a healthier offensive line in 2021, provided the front office manages the offseason wisely and extends its star passer. But it's easy to think Jones and Co. won't be as patient this time around after splurging on a win-now core while losing players such as cornerback Byron Jones because of cap constraints.
Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy started with a bang in 2018, leading the team to a 12-4 record and a playoff appearance before bowing out in the Wild Card Game.
But Nagy and the Bears haven't been able to live up to the expectations set by that season, going 8-8 twice and bringing Nagy's total record to 28-20.
Chicago did make the playoffs this year in an expanded field but got walloped by the New Orleans Saints 21-9 during Wild Card Weekend. Mitchell Trubisky could only throw for 199 yards and a score, and the ground game averaged 2.5 yards per carry over 19 attempts.
That's one of the bigger concerns right now. Nagy is known as an offensive guru, but that's not translating to the field. The Bears finished with a bottom-10 offense in 2020.
The team brought in Nick Foles this offseason but got drab results, including 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions over nine appearances (seven starts). In November, Nagy gave up play-calling.
The coach quietly benefitted from a soft schedule that helped the Bears pick up seven wins against sub-.500 teams. He has some wiggle room to fix the offense and figure out the quarterback spot, but it's easy to imagine Chicago will grow impatient.
Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals retained head coach Zac Taylor this offseason despite his 6-25-1 record, the fifth-worst start ever by a coach over his first two campaigns.
That record wouldn't fly for most organizations, but the Bengals leaned into the injury excuse while throwing support behind Taylor for a third year.
The Bengals did have some unfortunate injury woes in 2020, highlighted by cornerback Trae Waynes (pectoral), who was unable to take a single snap after signing a three-year deal worth $42 million.
But the fact that the Bengals initially brought on an inexperienced coaching staff, failed to better protect No. 1 pick Joe Burrow from a season-ending injury and only showed brief flashes of offensive acumen explains the record just as much as injuries do.
It appears Cincinnati will only be making minor changes to the coaching staff, like swapping offensive line coach Jim Turner for Frank Pollack (never mind that Turner was a bad pick by Taylor in the first place).
Taylor has the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and the front office is likely primed to spend big money again in free agency while Burrow rehabs in the hopes of being ready for Week 1 under center.
If things go belly up again despite an improved roster, Taylor should be the favorite to lose his job first during the season.