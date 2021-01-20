NFL Coaches Who Are Still on the Hot Seat Entering 2021 Offseason

0 of 5

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

NFL coaching hot seats have seemed to warm more quickly than usual in recent years.

Seven teams showed head coaches the door during or after the 2020 season, and the number could have easily flirted with double digits had some franchises not stressed noteworthy patience.

That means the 2021 offseason is critical for a handful of coaches who remain on the hot seat. They have underperformed in the record department and have slowly run out of leash. Some have already been involved in hot-seat rumors.

For these coaches, a slow start in 2021 could cause their teams to make changes midseason.