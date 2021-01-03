NFL Black Monday 2021: Coaches-on-Hot-Seat Rumors and Firing News

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With the 2020 NFL regular season nearly concluded, the coaching landscape promises to look a little different to start the upcoming week.

Dan Quinn, Matt Patricia and Bill O'Brien have already been fired. By the time you're reading this, more names may have joined the list.

Here are the most recent rumors swirling around the coaches on the hot seat heading into Black Monday.

Jets Likely to Move on from Gase

Adam Gase's fate seemed to be sealed long before the New York Jets' 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots, and the only surprise is that they haven't moved from Gase already.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday the franchise is expected to fire Gase and provided some of the early candidates on New York's radar:

"Among the candidates who are slated to be considered are Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to college coaches such as Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen to everyone in between."

Gase declined to elaborate when asked by reporters after Sunday's game about whether he thinks he'll continue in his role:

This season alone might have been enough to justify the 42-year-old's ouster. There also isn't much between his five seasons with the Jets and Miami Dolphins to suggest he's all that good of a head coach.

Probably the only question now is how long the Jets wait to formally start their coaching search.

Jaguars Expected to Target 'Big-Name Replacement' for Marrone

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported on Dec. 27 the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars have shown interest in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

"There have been persistent rumblings in NFL circles about the Jaguars potentially having serious interest in Meyer, although the decision to opt to leave the media and get back into the grind of coaching is not something he or his family would make lightly," La Canfora wrote.

That doesn't say much for the job security of Jacksonville's current coach, Doug Marrone.

Rapoport reported Saturday the Jaguars are expected to jettison Marrone and "make a run at least one possible big-name replacement."



According to Rapoport, Meyer also "has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville."

Regardless of whether Meyer proves to be the final choice, this is a great time for the Jags to hit the reset button. They'll have a new head coach and general manager along with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, which will presumably be Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Taylor

With Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals have now won six games through Zac Taylor's first two years in charge.

While the Bengals endured plenty of futility through the 1990s and early 2000s, Marvin Lewis never had a two-season stretch as bad as what Taylor has experienced.

Still, Rapoport, Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Taylor may have to reshuffle his staff a bit but looks safe for the time being. However, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio followed up to report that "there's a rumor making that rounds that Taylor could be out."

You have to go back to Homer Rice in 1979 to find the last Bengals head coach who didn't make it to a third season, something to which Florio alluded when he said the franchise has been loathe to fire a coach and thus trigger a contract buyout.

Lynn Reportedly to Meet with Chargers Ownership Monday

Justin Herbert has enjoyed a rookie season for the record books, but that might only serve to put more heat on head coach Anthony Lynn as a Week 13 defeat to the New England Patriots doomed them to a losing record.

Los Angeles immediately reeled off a four-game winning streak, which still may not be enough to save Lynn.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Lynn will meet with Chargers owner Dean Spanos, adding he thinks Lynn "will be gone."

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN left the door slightly open regarding a return, putting the odds at "50/50."

La Canfora acknowledged some of the Chargers' on-field mistakes that reflect poorly on Lynn before reporting he has some internal support: "However, this ownership group believes in Lynn and his leadership qualities, everyone in the organization has been blown away by the rapid development of [Herbert], and the team is playing its best football at the end of the season."

Because of how well Herbert has played, Los Angeles would likely have a lot of interested suitors in the event it opened a vacancy at head coach.