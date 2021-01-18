NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First Weekend

1 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

31. Chicago Blackhawks (0-3-0, 0 points)

The Blackhawks have a goaltending problem. That much was made clear in back-to-back losses. Corey Crawford signed with the New Jersey Devils in the offseason before deciding to retire earlier in January, and the rebuilding Blackhawks have turned to young netminders Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.

Chicago was walloped 5-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the season-opener with Subban in goal. The Lightning then hung five on Delia two nights later. The defense in front of the goalies leaves a lot to be desired as well, but it looks like this season may have more growing pains than anticipated.

30. Los Angeles Kings (0-0-2, 2 points)

The Kings collapsed twice in the third period against the upstart Minnesota Wild and lost both games in overtime at home. The expectations for the Kings are not high this season. Seeing that the championship window had closed, general manager Rob Blake has broken up the aging core of the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup teams and remade the farm system over the past few years. Better days are ahead, but this year will be rough.

29. Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0, 2 points)

This year's schedule features mini series between opponents to cut down on travel. This provides an opportunity for teams to quickly figure out their mistakes and how to fix them, which is what happened when the rebuilding Red Wings took the second game of a two-game series against the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday.

The 2020 Masterton winner, Bobby Ryan, scored his first goal as a Red Wing, and Dylan Larkin scored his first two goals as the Detroit captain.

28. Anaheim Ducks (0-1-1, 1 point)

The Ducks are in a strange spot. They have some productive, established veterans, and they have good developing players. They also have one of the best goalies in the league in John Gibson, but they didn't give him much to work with in a series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Ducks were undone by a player they originally drafted in the second game of the series, when Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scored a six-on-five goal at 18:38 to tie the second game of the series. Just seven seconds into overtime Max Pacioretty scored off a botched faceoff.

27. San Jose Sharks (1-1-0, 2 points)

With Santa Clara County's ban on contact sports still in effect, the San Jose Sharks have been in Arizona since December. They stayed there for a series with the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie John Leonard was impressive in a 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes in the season-opener, but his line with Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane couldn't repeat the performance in a 5-3 loss in the second game.

It's a learning process for everyone with a brand-new coaching staff under Bob Boughner, but having a line like that will make his job easier.

26. Ottawa Senators (1-1-0, 2 points)

Tim Stutzle dazzled in his NHL debut, showing some incredible hand-eye coordination with his first NHL goal, batting a pass out of midair past Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. The Sens lost 3-2 and split the series, but No. 3 overall draft pick out of Germany provided some excitement for a fanbase in desperate need of it this season. He also revealed his new NHL nickname: Jimmy.