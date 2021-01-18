Biggest Offseason Contract Decisions for Giants

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants didn't quite have the 2020 campaign they might have hoped to have. They did show toughness under head coach Joe Judge, and their defense did become dominant under coordinator Patrick Graham. However, they finished just 6-10 and missed out on a opportunity to win the woeful NFC East.

If New York is going to build upon its 2020 positives, it will have to improve its current roster. That will be a challenge for general manager Dave Gettleman—though we can expect Judge to have his fair share of say in free agency and the draft.

"I feel better about our roster than I have in years. I think the two of them working together have started the building process of something that can have sustained success going forward," team co-owner John Mara said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Before the Giants can dive headfirst into the offseason, though, they have some roster management to tackle. New York is projected to be more than $12 million over the salary cap. This means Gettleman will have to free up some cap space and have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Here, we'll dive into some of the most difficult contract decisions pending for the Giants.