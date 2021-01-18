B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers from Divisional RoundJanuary 18, 2021
B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers from Divisional Round
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and it became evident once again during the divisional round of the playoffs.
Who is left standing for the conference championship games? The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (if he's cleared from the concussion protocol) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.
Basically, the league's four best quarterbacks.
But the latest round of postseason performances went beyond those quarterbacks and revealed much about the teams that bowed out of the 2020 campaign.
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson regressed after his MVP campaign. The Cleveland Browns have their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Most importantly, Drew Brees might have played his final game.
Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Kalyn Kahler—watched all four contests this past weekend, scouring for the top winners and losers from the divisional round with an emphasis on those taking snaps.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Backfield Hits Its Stride at Right Time
Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Backs
Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette did most of the work for the Tampa Bay offense, compiling 169 yards on 35 touches against a highly rated New Orleans Saints defense Sunday night.
Now, they'll get to face a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks below the league median in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders against the run.
That's a nice break compared to the alternative because the Los Angeles Rams run defense ranks third in that category behind only Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
Loser: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees
If he's done, the man deserves to be honored and celebrated. But that doesn't change the fact this was a horrible way to go out.
The Saints weren't blown out, but this almost reminded me of Dan Marino's final game when his Miami Dolphins were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs. It was another postseason home dud for a Brees-led team that hasn't won multiple playoff games in any of the quarterback's last 11 seasons.
He's now lost three of his last four playoff games at the Superdome and went out with three interceptions and just 134 yards Sunday against a team he beat twice in the regular season.
—Brad Gagnon
Jameis Winston Creates Intrigue in the Big Easy
Winner: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston
One play during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the New Orleans Saints' upcoming quarterback decision all the more interesting.
With Drew Brees' expected retirement, the Saints have a choice to make between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as the all-time great's successor. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, they will make a "concerted effort" to re-sign Winston this offseason.
Why would the Saints do so with Hill already under contract at $16.2 million? It's quite simple, actually. Winston is a superior passer, as seen during the 30-20 loss when he came in, ran a reverse pass and connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown.
A single pass may not seem like enough to warrant long-term consideration, but Winston is the 2015 No. 1 overall pick and a former league-leading passer. He signed with New Orleans for the opportunity to learn from Brees. His talent has never been in question.
If and when Brees does step away from the game, Winston could and should be the next in line to take his spot.
Loser: Los Angeles Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Ramsey is a very good cornerback, but he's not the league's best cover man.
Sure, three lockdown performances against the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf this season are impressive and place him in the conversation. But that's a favorable matchup for the 6'1", 208-pound defensive back. Bigger wide receivers aren't going to bully Ramsey. Usually, the opposite happens.
However, the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is a completely different receiver. His route running borders on wizardry. He's capable of creating separation against any corner, especially those whose change-of-direction quickness isn't up to snuff.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers targeted Ramsey six times Saturday during Green Bay's 32-18 victory. His intended targets caught all six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Conversely, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Rams receivers in his vicinity. He allowed only one pass for minus-three yards.
Ramsey is worthy of his Pro Bowl status. At the same time, his reputation as the league's best at the position is a tad overblown.
—Brent Sobleski
Lamar Jackson's Performance Raises More Questions
Winner: Green Bay Packers Offensive Line
It's past Christmas, but I thought I'd offer up a gift to my colleague, Brent Sobleski, in the form of some accolades for the offensive line. The Packers earned them Saturday night.
Green Bay's front five was absolutely dominant against Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and their top-ranked defense, and that was true in every facet. On the ground, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams piled up 191 yards on 32 carries. In pass protection, Aaron Rodgers wasn't sacked by the team that led the league in that category.
He only got hit once.
Given all the shuffling that has gone on along that line in 2020 (including losing tackle David Bakhtiari late in the regular season), the performance was that much more impressive. The Rams were torched for 484 yards of offense after surrendering just 281.9 per game in the regular season because the Packers owned the trenches.
Green Bay pushing around L.A.'s front like that was very Wisconsin, as well as a great sign for the team heading into the NFC Championship Game.
Loser: Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson
As far as finales to the 2020 campaign go, Saturday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills was the nightmare scenario for Lamar Jackson.
First, he had another bad game in the postseason with 162 passing yards, just 34 rushing yards, an absolutely soul-crushing 101-yard pick-six and a passer rating of 61.5. Then he was knocked from the game in the second half while scrambling, adding injury to insult.
Jackson has taken the Ravens to the playoffs three times in as many pro seasons. He's the youngest MVP in league history. He's the only quarterback to gain 1,000 yards on the ground twice. A massive payday could be forthcoming from Baltimore in the offseason.
But Jackson's faceplant in the loss to the Bills, which finished off an up-and-down third season, didn't do much to alleviate concerns over the wisdom of a long-term extension.
—Gary Davenport
NFL Officiating Gets It Wrong...Again
Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht
Tampa Bay's big splurge and risk-taking paid off. No matter what happens at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Bucs are playing in the NFC Championship Game.
Back in March, when quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, this was a genuine risk and an all-in commitment to winning ASAP. In case you haven't heard, Brady is 43.
Then, Licht traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski and signed running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown, a huge and much more serious risk. Each decision he has made is why the Buccaneers are where they are today.
Licht is a popular Executive of the Year choice for laying it all on the line this season.
Loser: NFL Officials
The non-call on the blatant helmet-to-helmet contact from Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins had a huge impact on the game's outcome.
Sorensen clearly lowered his head and initiated contact with his helmet, which forced Higgins to fumble in the end zone, resulting in a touchback. The penalty wasn't reviewable, so the Chiefs got the ball. However, it should be reviewable, especially for a league that claims to care about player safety.
There were a seemingly unlimited number of camera angles available to correctly—and quickly!—diagnose what happened on the broadcast. Why can't the officials use them since they were watching the ball during the play?
Instead, the officials missed this obvious penalty, and it changed the outcome of the game. If they had seen Sorensen's hit, the Browns would likely have scored a touchdown and gone into halftime with a much narrower deficit.
This play was just another example of how often officials make or don't make calls that have a direct effect on the outcome of games.
—Kalyn Kahler
—Kalyn Kahler