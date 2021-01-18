B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers from Divisional Round

2 of 4

Winner: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston

One play during Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the New Orleans Saints' upcoming quarterback decision all the more interesting.

With Drew Brees' expected retirement, the Saints have a choice to make between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston as the all-time great's successor. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, they will make a "concerted effort" to re-sign Winston this offseason.

Why would the Saints do so with Hill already under contract at $16.2 million? It's quite simple, actually. Winston is a superior passer, as seen during the 30-20 loss when he came in, ran a reverse pass and connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown.

A single pass may not seem like enough to warrant long-term consideration, but Winston is the 2015 No. 1 overall pick and a former league-leading passer. He signed with New Orleans for the opportunity to learn from Brees. His talent has never been in question.



If and when Brees does step away from the game, Winston could and should be the next in line to take his spot.

Loser: Los Angeles Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is a very good cornerback, but he's not the league's best cover man.

Sure, three lockdown performances against the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf this season are impressive and place him in the conversation. But that's a favorable matchup for the 6'1", 208-pound defensive back. Bigger wide receivers aren't going to bully Ramsey. Usually, the opposite happens.

However, the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams is a completely different receiver. His route running borders on wizardry. He's capable of creating separation against any corner, especially those whose change-of-direction quickness isn't up to snuff.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers targeted Ramsey six times Saturday during Green Bay's 32-18 victory. His intended targets caught all six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Conversely, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down Rams receivers in his vicinity. He allowed only one pass for minus-three yards.

Ramsey is worthy of his Pro Bowl status. At the same time, his reputation as the league's best at the position is a tad overblown.

—Brent Sobleski