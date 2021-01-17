NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions for Final Divisional Games

2 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes OVER 320.5 Passing Yards

There are a couple of reasons to like the over in this particular player prop. For one, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most prolific passers in football. Second, he's facing a Cleveland Browns defense that hasn't been good against the pass.

Cleveland ranks 22nd in passing yards allowed and is coming off a game in which it gave up 501 yards through the air to an aging Ben Roethlisberger. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson are expected to be back, but both have missed extended time while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Also, the Chiefs may be forced to play without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"Sources say he has an uphill battle to play today," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday morning. "Not practicing on Thursday or Friday was a bad sign. Sounds like it'll be another week, barring some dramatic improvement."

Edwards-Helaire's absence would make it all the more likely Kansas City leans on the pass in this one.

Nick Chubb OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards

On the other side of the field, the Browns are likely to try grinding out the early portion of the game in an effort to keep Mahomes and Co. off the field. While that may not net the Browns a win, it should lead to plenty of opportunities for running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb is the centerpiece of the Browns offense, and while he splits time with Kareem Hunt, he should be able to reach 68 rushing yards in this game.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, Chubb had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Pittsburgh, it's worth noting, ranked 11th in run defense this season. The Chiefs rank 21st.

Chubb could see fewer carries late in the game if Kansas City is able to pull away. That's a real concern, but he should see enough early opportunities to hit the over here. As Chubb has shown many times during his young NFL career, he only needs a little space to create big gains. One or two long runs could get him to 68.

Drew Brees OVER 279.5 Passing Yards

While Brees may not quite be the gunslinger he was in his earlier days—and certainly not one in the Mahomes mold—he has a good shot at hitting the over in this passing prop.

The makeup of the Buccaneers defense may dictate a pass-heavy offense for New Orleans. Tampa Bay possesses the league's top-ranked run defense, but it ranks just 21st in passing yards allowed.

The other factor here is that New Orleans is expected to be without change-of-pace quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray. This could leave the Saints leaning on Brees even if they get an early lead.

Remember, dump passes and screens to Alvin Kamara still show up as passing yards on Brees' stat sheet.

Seeing as how Brees didn't reach 280 passing yards in either regular-season meeting with the Buccaneers, this may seem like a daunting prop. Expect more passing in Round 3, however, and for Brees to hit the over.