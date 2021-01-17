NFL Playoffs 2021: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional GamesJanuary 17, 2021
NFL Playoffs 2021: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Sunday Divisional Games
Two games are down, and two remain in the 2020-21 NFL divisional round. The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills picked up victories Saturday to advance to their respective conference title games.
For the Packers, it's the second consecutive season in which they will appear in the NFC Championship Game. For Buffalo, this is the first trip to the AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season. Who will join them in the next round? We'll find out Sunday.
Here we'll dig into the remaining divisional-round schedule. We'll also examine the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and some top options for daily fantasy sports (DFS).
Divisonal-Round Sunday
6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Line, Over/Under: Kansas City -10, 57
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2. New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
Line, Over/Under: New Orleans -3, 52
Top Fantasy Plays
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
This one shouldn't come as a surprise—and it's probably not a bad idea to roll with as many Kansas City Chiefs offensive players as possible. The Cleveland Browns rank just 17th in total defense and 21st in scoring defense this season.
More relevant here is the fact that the Browns have been awful against the pass. They have conceded the eighth-most (tied) fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and just allowed Ben Roethlisberger to throw for more than 500 yards in the Wild Card Round.
Patrick Mahomes is typically a must-start in fantasy, but he's the clear-cut top option among the four starters set to take the field Sunday.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
While the Chiefs haven't been awful against the run this season, they have been fairly kind to opposing backs in fantasy. Only nine teams have allowed more fantasy points to the position.
This should set up Cleveland running back Nick Chubb with a fine opportunity. Chubb is one of the centerpieces of the Browns offense, and he will likely see a heavy workload. Presumably, Cleveland will try to play keep-away from Mahomes and Co. at some point in the game.
Chubb only rushed for 76 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, but he also caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
While it's probably safe to go with a Chiefs wideout or two, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas could be the play of the day in DFS. He finally appeared to be at 100 percent against the Chicago Bears last time out, catching five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The Saints may also be forced to heavily lean on Thomas and the passing game, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast the league's top-ranked rushing attack. With Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray unlikely to be available, New Orleans could have a hard time augmenting its rushing attack.
Instead, Drew Brees will likely try to test a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2020.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
We're back to a Kansas City playmaker for the day's top tight end. That's not a surprise, as Travis Kelce is arguably the best at the position in the game. He will also be going against a Browns defense that is terrible at defending against tight ends.
Only four teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
With Kansas City coming off a bye, Kelce will be fully rested. Andy Reid will have had an extended period to install a game plan for him as well. Expect Mahomes to go to Kelce early and often Sunday and for him to be one of the top DFS plays at any position.
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 2-1
Green Bay Packers 5-2
Buffalo Bills 7-2
New Orleans Saints 13-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-1
Cleveland Browns 30-1
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Fantasy points allowed from FantasyPros.