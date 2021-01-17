2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, More

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury had a huge impact on the Dallas Cowboys' season. The 27-year-old quarterback went down during a Week 5 game against the New York Giants, and he consequently underwent surgery. Meanwhile, Dallas ended up finishing in third place in the NFC East at 6-10 and missing the playoffs.

However, there's recently been positive news regarding Prescott's recovery. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during an appearance on NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday that Prescott is walking and working with an anti-gravity treadmill and a HydroWorx pool.

"Based on the work he's put in, what they think, he's going to come back better than ever," Rapoport said on the show (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya).

But will Prescott be coming back to the Cowboys? He played the 2020 season on a $31.409 million franchise tag after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a long-term extension. It's possible Prescott could sign a long-term deal this offseason, but if he doesn't, then it's Dallas could franchise-tag him again (which would be worth $37.7 million for 2021).

However, the Cowboys know what their offense could look like without Prescott at the helm, and it was clear they were much better when he was under center. Because of that, negotiations will go better this offseason and lead to Prescott signing a long-term contract to stay in Dallas.

Prediction: Prescott signs a multiyear deal with the Cowboys.