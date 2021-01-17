NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deshaun Watson Trade, Drew Brees' Future, More

1 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Will Deshaun Watson still be in Houston when the 2021 season arrives? It's clear that the quarterback is upset with his situation with the Texans.

Watson was reportedly unhappy that he didn't get to be part of Houston's search for a new general manager before the team decided to hire Nick Caserio for the job. And ESPN's Chris Mortensen said during an appearance on Postseason NFL Countdown on Saturday that Watson still has issues with Texans owner Cal McNair.

"Sources close to Watson say this is bigger than firing Jack Easterby, the front office executive whom McNair says he won't fire," Mortensen said (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports). "He says—this source says—that unless Cal McNair can fire himself, Deshaun Watson is not about to change his mind that he does not want anything to do with the Texans going forward."

In his fourth NFL season, Watson had a strong year, passing for an NFL-high 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. However, Houston fired head coach/GM Bill O'Brien after losing its first four games and finished 4-12.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on the situation during Postseason NFL Countdown, noting that Watson is "one unhappy camper and has no plans to be with the Houston Texans anytime soon—if ever" (h/t Stepien).

It certainly seems like things aren't trending in the right direction for Watson (who is under contract until 2026) and the Texans resolving this situation. Perhaps this will lead to the 25-year-old getting traded. At the least, there's sure to be more buzz regarding the possibility in the weeks to come.