NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deshaun Watson Trade, Drew Brees' Future, More
There are two divisional-round matchups set to take place Sunday before the NFL's final four teams battle it out to try to get to Super Bowl LV.
But there's still plenty of buzz surrounding the offseason and the moves that could happen before the 2021 campaign begins. In the months to come, there are sure to be trades and free-agent signings that will greatly influence some teams prior to the start of a new season.
Plus, there are still four teams that need to hire head coaches—the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans—and there are others that need to fill assistant openings on their staffs.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL regarding potential moves and more.
Watson 'Does Not Want Anything to Do' with Texans
Will Deshaun Watson still be in Houston when the 2021 season arrives? It's clear that the quarterback is upset with his situation with the Texans.
Watson was reportedly unhappy that he didn't get to be part of Houston's search for a new general manager before the team decided to hire Nick Caserio for the job. And ESPN's Chris Mortensen said during an appearance on Postseason NFL Countdown on Saturday that Watson still has issues with Texans owner Cal McNair.
"Sources close to Watson say this is bigger than firing Jack Easterby, the front office executive whom McNair says he won't fire," Mortensen said (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports). "He says—this source says—that unless Cal McNair can fire himself, Deshaun Watson is not about to change his mind that he does not want anything to do with the Texans going forward."
In his fourth NFL season, Watson had a strong year, passing for an NFL-high 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. However, Houston fired head coach/GM Bill O'Brien after losing its first four games and finished 4-12.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on the situation during Postseason NFL Countdown, noting that Watson is "one unhappy camper and has no plans to be with the Houston Texans anytime soon—if ever" (h/t Stepien).
It certainly seems like things aren't trending in the right direction for Watson (who is under contract until 2026) and the Texans resolving this situation. Perhaps this will lead to the 25-year-old getting traded. At the least, there's sure to be more buzz regarding the possibility in the weeks to come.
Will Brees Retire After Saints' Postseason Run?
It's clear that Drew Brees is nearing the end of his NFL career. He turned 42 on Friday, and once the New Orleans Saints' campaign ends, he will have completed his 20th season in the league.
On Sunday, the Saints, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional-round matchup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. And if New Orleans loses, not only will its season come to an end, but it could also be losing Brees, who has been its starting quarterback since 2006.
"I've talked to several people close to him, and I've talked to several people involved in this: Everybody believes that he will retire at the end of the season," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL GameDay on Saturday.
Brees has been one of the top quarterbacks of his era. After spending his first five seasons with the Chargers franchise, he signed with the Saints ahead of the 2006 season. It ended up being a great fit, as New Orleans has had plenty of success over the past 15 years (most notably winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2009 season).
During the 2020 regular season, Brees passed for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He missed some time because of broken ribs and a collapsed lung. But when he's been healthy, he's proved he can still play at a high level.
Still, Brees may only have a maximum of three games remaining in his NFL career. So Saints fans will have to enjoy watching him under center during this playoff run.
Pederson Could Draw Interest for Other Head-Coaching Jobs
Doug Pederson's time in Philadelphia did not end well. He was criticized for his decision to pull rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the Eagles' season finale (a 20-14 home loss to Washington) before he was fired Monday.
But it may not take long for Pederson to land a new job. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Pederson has spoken with the Seattle Seahawks regarding their offensive coordinator opening. The Seahawks recently fired Brian Schottenheimer, so they're looking for a new assistant to serve under head coach Pete Carroll.
However, it's also possible that Pederson gets better offers this offseason. Pelissero tweeted that Pederson "may also still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job" and that "his options are developing."
The Eagles went 4-11-1 during Pederson's final season at the helm, but they had success prior to that. In the 2017 season, Philadelphia went 13-3 and won the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in its second year under Pederson. Philly went 9-7 in both 2018 and 2019, winning the NFC East title for the second time in three years in the latter season.
Pederson has proved he can lead a team to consistent success, even if his stint ended on a bad note. He had never been a head coach prior to his time in Philadelphia, previously serving as an assistant for the Eagles (2009-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (2013-15).