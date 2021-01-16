NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round PredictionsJanuary 16, 2021
Another round of NFL playoff action is upon us. While the thrilling six-game slate of Super Wild Card Weekend is still fresh on the minds of football fans, the divisional round is here. This weekend, the league brings four exciting matchups that will determine the four teams left standing in the Super Bowl race.
Those looking for storylines won't be disappointed. In the AFC, all four starting quarterbacks are 25 years old or younger, proving that the future of the game is in good hands. In the weekend's finale, though, 43-year-old Tom Brady will face off against 42-year-old Drew Brees. The 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers will also be in action.
The old guard isn't simply going to fade away.
Those looking to add a little extra spice to the proceedings will be in luck, too. From line bets and over/unders to Super Bowl wagers and props, there are several ways of getting in on the action this weekend.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest betting info from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with picks for every divisional-round matchup.
Divisional-Round Lines, Schedule and Score Predictions
6. Los Angeles Rams at 1. Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox
Line, Over/Under: Green Bay -6.5, 45.5
Prediction: Green Bay 26, Los Angeles 23
5. Baltimore Ravens at 2. Buffalo Bills
When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC
Line, Over/Under: Buffalo -2.5, 49.5
Prediction: Baltimore 31, Buffalo 29
6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Line, Over/Under: Kansas City -10, 57
Prediction: Kansas City 45, Cleveland 31
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2. New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
Line, Over/Under: New Orleans -3, 51.5
Prediction: New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 26
Divisional-Round Prop Bets
Davante Adams UNDER 75.5 Receiving Yards
In most matchups, it would be hard to take the under with Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams. He's arguably the most consistent receiver in football and topped 75 receiving yards in seven of his 14 appearances during the regular season.
However, Adams is likely to be shadowed by Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey. That's a problem for the Packers.
According to Pro Football Reference, Ramsey only allowed 354 yards in coverage throughout his 15 regular-season games. He's also allowed an opposing quarterback rating of just 68.6. As long as Los Angeles is willing to keep Ramsey on Adams, that 76-yard mark will be difficult to reach.
Lamar Jackson OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally got his first taste of playoff victory. Now, he's looking to parlay that into a Super Bowl.
"Nobody is peaking, or nobody feels like we've done anything, because we're still fighting," Jackson said, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.
If Jackson hopes to advance to the AFC title game, he'll likely have to utilize every weapon in his dual-threat arsenal. This means using his legs early and often.
While Jackson is perfectly capable of shredding a defense with his arm, his scrambling ability will be key against Buffalo. This is why an over/under of 74.5 rushing yards feels a little low. Jackson has topped that mark in five of his last six games, and he'll be facing a Bills defense ranked 26th in yards per carry allowed.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 320.5 Passing Yards
Is this a high over/under for a quarterback in the playoffs? Sure, but we're talking about Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes and a matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland ranks just 22nd in passing yards allowed and is coming off a game in which it gave up 501 yards through the air. While starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson are expected to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, there's no telling how close they'll be to 100 percent.
Perhaps more importantly, the Chiefs are coming off a bye. When coach Andy Reid has two weeks to prepare a game plan, good things usually happen. In the regular season, his teams are 19-3 following a bye week.
This isn't a regular-season game, of course, but it's a major mismatch for the Cleveland defense—one that Mahomes should fully exploit.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 41-20
Green Bay Packers 15-4
Buffalo Bills 6-1
New Orleans Saints 6-1
Baltimore Ravens 8-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1
Los Angeles Rams 20-1
Cleveland Browns 30-1
