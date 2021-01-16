NFL Rumors: Latest on Eagles, Lions Coaching Searches, Anthony Lynn's Future

1 of 3

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley have each only served one season in their current roles. And neither has prior head-coaching experience. But it appears that hasn't stopped the Eagles from considering both as candidates to succeed Doug Pederson.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Brady and Staley are "both on the Eagles' list" of candidates they're considering for the job. Not only have Brady and Staley only been in their current jobs for one season, but it was also the first time that either has held a coordinator position.

"While many believe it might be too soon for those first-time offensive coordinators to ascend to head-coaching jobs, the Eagles are of the mind that it's better to grab a guy a year too early than a year too late if you believe in him," Fowler and Graziano wrote.

Fowler and Graziano also reported that Philadelphia could be considering another interesting candidate: Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who just completed his fourth season leading the Sooners and has never coached in the NFL.

The ESPN writers noted that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is a "big fan" of Riley and remains "very interested" in trying to lure him to Philadelphia, although it's not known if Riley is "seriously interested."

The Eagles had three straight winning seasons from 2017-19 (which included capturing the first Super Bowl title in franchise history at the end of the 2017 campaign), but Pederson was fired after they went 4-11-1 this past season. It will be interesting to see whether Philadelphia goes with one of these less experienced candidates or ends up pivoting to somebody else for the job.