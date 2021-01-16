Bucs vs. Saints: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 NFC Divisional Game

0 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Tom Brady notched his first playoff victory with a team other than the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win at Washington. But if he's going to lead the Bucs on a deeper run, he will need to get past a team that gave him some troubles during the regular season.

Tampa Bay, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to go on the road to face the No. 2-seeded New Orleans Saints in a divisional-round matchup Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox. It will be the third time these NFC South rivals have faced off this season, with the Saints having won the first two contests.

In Week 1, New Orleans opened the season with a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. When the two teams met again in Week 9 in Tampa Bay, things went even worse for the Bucs, as the Saints rolled to a 38-3 victory.

Here's a look at the odds for the third and final matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints this season, along with stat predictions for several of the top players in the contest.