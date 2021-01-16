Browns vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 AFC Divisional Game

0 of 4

The path to what they hope will be second consecutive Super Bowl championship begins Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs. After getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the lone bye in the conference, the Chiefs are set to return to action in the divisional round.

Kansas City will welcome the No. 6-seeded Cleveland Browns to Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Browns are coming off an upset road win over the No. 3-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs have won three straight meetings against the Browns, with Cleveland's most recent victory in the series coming during the 2012 season. Kansas City is a heavy favorite as it looks to begin a run to becoming the first team to repeat as the Super Bowl champion since the New England Patriots, who won in both the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Here's a look at the odds for this Browns-Chiefs clash, along with stat predictions for several of the top players in the matchup.