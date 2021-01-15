NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Postseason Games

1 of 3

5. Baltimore Ravens at 2. Buffalo Bills

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Buffalo -3, 49.5 Over/Under

The Ravens got a little bit of revenge on the Titans last weekend, outlasting Tennessee in a physical battle that gave Lamar Jackson his first career postseason win.

"It feels good," Jackson said, per NFL Media's Jim Trotter. "I knew we had the capability of doing that, but it's always going to be naysayers no matter what."

Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack could prove problematic for the Buffalo Bills, who ranked just 26th in yards per carry allowed in the regular season.

Josh Allen and the Bills passing attack could pose problems for Baltimore, of course, but the Ravens are bringing the better defense into this matchup. Baltimore ranked seventh in total defense and second in points allowed during the regular season.

This has the potential to be a high-scoring back-and-forth battle, with the team making the most timely defensive stops getting the win.

Prediction: Baltimore 30, Buffalo 28

6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS



Kansas City -10, 57 O/U

The Cleveland Browns shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, overcoming their divisional foe and some serious COVID-19-related issues. However, the Browns were helped tremendously by early mistakes, including a bad snap that led to a Cleveland defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

After a couple of Ben Roethlisberger interceptions, the Browns had a 28-0 first-quarter lead. They still only won by 11.

The biggest problem for the Browns here is that they're carrying a defense ranked 22nd against the pass and 21st in scoring into a matchup with Mahomes, Watkins, Tryreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They're also unlikely to be spotted multiple touchdowns as they were against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City will also be fully rested coming out of the bye. While Pittsburgh rested a few key starters in Week 17, many of their top players were still on the field.

The Browns have the offensive firepower to stay competitive, but giving Andy Reid an extra week to prepare rarely works out for the opposition. Expect Cleveland to make it interesting early but for Kansas City to pull away late.

Prediction: Kansas City 43, Cleveland 31