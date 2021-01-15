NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Postseason Games

NFL Playoff Picks 2021: Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Postseason GamesJanuary 15, 2021
Another round of NFL playoff action is set to begin on Saturday. While the slate isn't as large as last week's Super Wild Card Weekend, fans will still be treated to four fantastic postseason matchups. Two wild-card teams advanced from each division, and we'll see the postseason debut of the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
The Chiefs and Packers earned first-round byes as the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively. Both top seeds are rightfully favored, but that doesn't mean that they're locks to advance to the conference championships.
Let's not forget that the 14-2 Baltimore Ravens came out flat in last year's divisional round and experienced an early exit at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Will a similar upset occur in 2021? We'll find out soon enough.
Here, we'll dive into the full divisional-round schedule, along with the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and predictions for every game.
AFC
5. Baltimore Ravens at 2. Buffalo Bills
Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC
Buffalo -3, 49.5 Over/Under
The Ravens got a little bit of revenge on the Titans last weekend, outlasting Tennessee in a physical battle that gave Lamar Jackson his first career postseason win.
"It feels good," Jackson said, per NFL Media's Jim Trotter. "I knew we had the capability of doing that, but it's always going to be naysayers no matter what."
Jackson and the Ravens rushing attack could prove problematic for the Buffalo Bills, who ranked just 26th in yards per carry allowed in the regular season.
Josh Allen and the Bills passing attack could pose problems for Baltimore, of course, but the Ravens are bringing the better defense into this matchup. Baltimore ranked seventh in total defense and second in points allowed during the regular season.
This has the potential to be a high-scoring back-and-forth battle, with the team making the most timely defensive stops getting the win.
Prediction: Baltimore 30, Buffalo 28
6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS
Kansas City -10, 57 O/U
The Cleveland Browns shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, overcoming their divisional foe and some serious COVID-19-related issues. However, the Browns were helped tremendously by early mistakes, including a bad snap that led to a Cleveland defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
After a couple of Ben Roethlisberger interceptions, the Browns had a 28-0 first-quarter lead. They still only won by 11.
The biggest problem for the Browns here is that they're carrying a defense ranked 22nd against the pass and 21st in scoring into a matchup with Mahomes, Watkins, Tryreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They're also unlikely to be spotted multiple touchdowns as they were against Pittsburgh.
Kansas City will also be fully rested coming out of the bye. While Pittsburgh rested a few key starters in Week 17, many of their top players were still on the field.
The Browns have the offensive firepower to stay competitive, but giving Andy Reid an extra week to prepare rarely works out for the opposition. Expect Cleveland to make it interesting early but for Kansas City to pull away late.
Prediction: Kansas City 43, Cleveland 31
NFC
6. Los Angeles Rams at 1. Green Bay Packers
Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox
Green Bay -6.5, 45.5 O/U
Saturday afternoon's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams should be a classic matchup between offense and defense. The Rams dominated the Seattle Seahawks defensively in the wild-card round, while Green Bay features one of the most well-rounded offenses in football.
Injuries, however, could be a key factor here. The Rams should have Aaron Donald (ribs) on the field and will start Jared Goff a week after he served in relief duty. Goff is still recovering from thumb surgery but seems to be progressing well.
"I think overall it's progressing in the right way," Goff said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.
The Packers, meanwhile, will be without standout left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a torn ACL while preparing for Week 17.
The absence of Bakhtiari and the intensity of the Los Angeles defense could cause Green Bay to struggle early. In a dual between Rodgers and a banged-up Goff, though, the Packers should prevail.
Prediction: Green Bay 24, Los Angeles 22
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2. New Orleans Saints
Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox
New Orleans -3, 52 O/U
As was the case with the Browns and the Steelers on Wild Card Weekend, this matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will represent a Round 3. This will also be the third time this season that Drew Brees and Tom Brady face off—and it will be their first-ever postseason battle.
While the quarterback matchup is spicy, this is a game likely to be decided by defense. In that regard, the Saints have the edge. The last time these two NFC South foes met, Tampa was held to just 194 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times.
Things probably won't be as one-sided this time around, but the New Orleans defense is now very familiar with Brady and the Bucs.
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are both expected to play for New Orleans, which gives the Saints another edge here. While Tampa boasts the league's top run defense, it ranks just 21st against the pass. It wouldn't be a shock to see Sean Payton lean heavily away from the run early.
Expect Brees to take advantage and to outplay Brady for the third time this season.
Prediction: New Orleans 27, Tampa Bay 23
Latest Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 41-20
Green Bay Packers 15-4
Buffalo Bills 6-1
New Orleans Saints 6-1
Baltimore Ravens 8-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1
Los Angeles Rams 20-1
Cleveland Browns 30-1
