2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors & Predictions for Allen Robinson, Cam Newton, More

1 of 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson II will likely be one of the most coveted free agents on the market this spring. Despite playing in an inconsistent offense—and with some very up-and-down quarterback play—Robinson finished the regular season with 102 catches, 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

Robinson is one of the few legitimate No. 1 receivers expected to reach free agency this offseason. However, Robinson doesn't sound like he expects to be back in Chicago.

"I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days," Robinson said, per JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

Indeed, Robinson's contract status and lack of an extension hung over his 2020 campaign for much of the season. Now, Chicago is left with three choices: Extend him, use the franchise tag, or allow him to walk.

Unfortunately, the Bears are projected to be more than $8 million over the salary cap, which could prevent their use of the tag. Creatively opening up some cap room and re-signing Robinson to a new deal could be possible, but that might require putting a large chunk of his contract money into later years.

At this point, it feels unlikely that Robinson would be inclined to do any sort of team-friendly deal.

Prediction: Robinson plays elsewhere in 2021.