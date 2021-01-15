Ravens vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 AFC Divisional Game

2 of 3

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson should be one of the top DFS plays of the weekend because of his combination of game-breaking speed and arm strength. He can deliver huge passing plays when he needs to, but he often looks to wear down opposing defenses via the run first.

Jackson's scrambling ability could be huge against a Bills defense that ranked 26th in yards per carry allowed during the regular season.

One thing to keep an eye on will be Saturday's forecast, as accumulating snow in Buffalo could potentially slow Jackson on the ground.

"Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. Hopefully, it don't," Jackson said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

If the Ravens and Bills can avoid too much of the white stuff, Jackson could be in store for a massive game.

Projection: 176 passing yards, 1 TD, 138 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Like Jackson, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins should be able to find running room against a Buffalo defense that has been suspect on the ground. The rookie out of Ohio State amassed 43 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans last week on just eight carries.

Dobbins could see even more ground work if the weather does turn sour on Saturday.

Expect the Ravens to lean heavily on the run. Not only is this typically their game plan, but it's the best strategy for keeping Allen and a potent Buffalo passing attack off the field.

Fellow Ravens back Gus Edwards should be considered a fine sleeper play for this very reason.

Projection: 78 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

When it comes to wide receivers in this game, there's Stefon Diggs and then there's everyone else. Diggs finished the regular season with the league lead in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Last week against a very good Indianapolis Colts defense, Diggs racked up 128 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

While the Ravens do have some talent in the secondary—including cornerback Marcus Peters—they are not invulnerable to the pass. Titans wideout A.J. Brown amassed 83 yards and a score on six receptions against Baltimore in the wild-card round.

It's worth noting that Peters is considered questionable with a back injury.

Projection: 7 receptions, 118 receiving yards, 1 TD

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

While the Ravens aren't loaded with wide-receiver talent on the perimeter, they do have an elite tight end in Mark Andrews. He serves as Jackson's de facto No. 1 receiver and can wreak havoc on opposing defenses in the middle of the field.

Andrews has caught at least four passes in each of his last seven games. While he may not have the DFS ceiling of a player like Travis Kelce this weekend, he can be counted on to have a solid floor.

And this isn't to say that Andrews won't have a stellar outing. Buffalo ranks a good-but-not-great 13th in passing yards allowed, and Jackson is likely to look to Andrews early and often—especially if this game devolves into a shootout.

Projection: 5 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD