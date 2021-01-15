Rams vs. Packers: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 NFC Divisional Game

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers has a chance to open divisional-round weekend with an extension of the form that made him one of the NFL's top Most Valuable Player candidates in 2020.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback combined with wide receiver Davante Adams to torch opposing defenses on a weekly basis this season. Rodgers could do that again Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. The 37-year-old comes into the postseason with four consecutive victories in playoff openers.

Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have been dealing with some uncertainty at quarterback because of the injuries suffered by quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford.

Goff, who is expected to start Saturday, only completed nine passes in the wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks. If he is not as effective in the pocket again, the Rams will need to rely on their rushing attack to leave Lambeau Field with a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Rams vs. Packers Odds

Spread: Green Bay (-6.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Green Bay -315 (bet $315 to win $100); Los Angeles +270 (bet $100 to win $270)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stat Predictions

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers owns four straight multi-touchdown performances in playoff openers.

Last season, the Green Bay signal-caller produced a pair of scoring throws in a 28-23 win over the Seahawks.

In the regular season, Rodgers reeled off seven games with four touchdown passes and five more with a trio of scoring passes. One of the most remarkable stats of his prolific campaign is the lack of interceptions. He was picked off once in the final six games.

Rodgers has 12 playoff interceptions, but he has not been turned over through the air in his previous six postseason openers. If those trends continue into Saturday, Rodgers should extend a terrific campaign in which he set career single-season bests in completion percentage and touchdown passes.

The Rams will try to make life tough on Rodgers through Aaron Donald's pass rush and Jalen Ramsey's coverage skills against Adams. Los Angeles' defense held the Seahawks to 142 passing yards in the Wild Card Round and limited its last five regular-season opponents under 200 yards through the air.

However, none of the quarterbacks hampered by the Rams possessed as deep of an offensive attack as Rodgers.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seahawks have strong No. 1 wideouts, but the depth beneath DeAndre Hopkins and DK Metcalf failed to show up in those games.

While Rodgers would prefer to connect with Adams at a high rate, he can work the ball to Robert Tonyan across the middle and in the red zone, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard on deep balls and the running back duo of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on short plays out of the backfield.

In the four games Adams recorded less than seven receptions, the Packers went 3-1. The only loss was the 38-10 defeat suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

If Rodgers combines well with his abundance of options, Green Bay should be able to deal with the pass rush and he could put up another high passing total.

Prediction: 28-of-41, 310 yards, 3 TD

Cam Akers

The Rams need Cam Akers to be effective on the ground to sustain offensive success Saturday.

Even though Goff got through the Wild Card Round without too much trouble, he is just two weeks removed from surgery on his broken thumb.

Akers ran for 131 yards and a touchdown in Seattle. He also caught two passes for 45 yards. The rookie out of Florida State will face a Green Bay defense that allowed its last three opponents to earn more than 100 rushing yards.

If Akers breaks through the Packers front seven for a few decent gains in the first quarter, the Rams may be able to put together scoring drives without relying too much on Goff's injured throwing hand. If the Rams succeed with that, Akers could achieve more gains as the game goes on. He averaged more than 3.4 yards per carry in three of the four games in which he earned more than 20 carries.

Akers' individual success should at least keep the Rams competitive, but they are facing a defense that held four of its past five opponents under 20 points.

Prediction: 21 carries, 85 yards

