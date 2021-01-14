Cam Akers, Stefon Diggs, Nick Chubb Headline Madden 21 Wild Card Ratings Update

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The NFL's first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend featured some excellent individual performances, and they were reflected in Madden NFL 21's latest ratings update.

Of note, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' overall score rose from 77 to 79 points after he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was the offensive catalyst in his team's 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing 145 total yards and a touchdown. He got a one-point bump to 96 overall.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs continued his phenomenal 2020 season with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Diggs crept one step closer to the exclusive 99 club, landing at 97 after last week.

Other notable bumps include New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (93 to 94), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (95 to 96), Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (83 to 84) and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (79 to 81). Rodgers earned his raise despite the Packers being on a Wild Card Round bye. They'll host the Rams in the divisional round.

On the flip side, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took a two-point dive to 95 after a rough outing against the Rams in which he completed just 11-of-27 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the league with 2,027 rushing yards, only managed 2.2 yards per carry in a 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He fell from 96 to 95.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also dropped from 83 to 82 after he sailed a shotgun snap over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's head, leading to Browns defensive touchdown and an early 6-0 lead.

Other notable fallers include Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr (83 to 82), even though the Silver and Black failed to make the playoffs. Bills wideout John Brown dropped from 83 to 82 as well after going catchless against the Colts.