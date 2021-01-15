Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for Divisional Round

0 of 6

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Eight teams remain in pursuit of a Super Bowl LV bid. Given the smaller slate and high quality of competition, it's far tougher to exploit easy matchups when assembling a divisional-round lineup on StatHero.

Fantasy football players can continue to partake in "Rivals" throughout the NFL postseason. The salary-cap contest requires gamers to pick a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, flex and a non-quarterback (MVP) whose points double. A lineup can't use more than two players from the same NFL team.

This lineup will clash against a roster created by StatHero. Both of the house's lineups boast Tyreek Hill as the MVP alongside Antonio Brown, Marquise Brown and Cameron Brate at the bare-minimum $3,000.

StatHero forecasts their squads to score 113.3 and 112.6 points. The following team is projected to prevail with 116 points.

These players don't draw the most favorable matchups. In fact, the headliner has a reduced rate specifically because of his elite adversary.

No bad teams made it this far, so let's focus more on talent, cost and recent production when assembling a crew to take down StatHero.