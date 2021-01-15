Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for Divisional RoundJanuary 15, 2021
Advice for StatHero NFL Picks for Divisional Round
Eight teams remain in pursuit of a Super Bowl LV bid. Given the smaller slate and high quality of competition, it's far tougher to exploit easy matchups when assembling a divisional-round lineup on StatHero.
Fantasy football players can continue to partake in "Rivals" throughout the NFL postseason. The salary-cap contest requires gamers to pick a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, flex and a non-quarterback (MVP) whose points double. A lineup can't use more than two players from the same NFL team.
This lineup will clash against a roster created by StatHero. Both of the house's lineups boast Tyreek Hill as the MVP alongside Antonio Brown, Marquise Brown and Cameron Brate at the bare-minimum $3,000.
StatHero forecasts their squads to score 113.3 and 112.6 points. The following team is projected to prevail with 116 points.
These players don't draw the most favorable matchups. In fact, the headliner has a reduced rate specifically because of his elite adversary.
No bad teams made it this far, so let's focus more on talent, cost and recent production when assembling a crew to take down StatHero.
MVP: WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers ($7,600)
StatHero is once again daring players to deploy a star wide receiver against the Los Angeles Rams. Take the bait.
The risk worked last week when DK Metcalf caught five of 11 targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns—including a 51-yard score that netted 18.1 points by unlocking a six-point bonus—against the regular season's top-ranked passing defense.
Now Davante Adams, the most reliable wide receiver throughout 2020, is cheaper than three other wideouts (Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Michael Thomas) this weekend.
Despite the tough matchup against star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, this price tag is far too low for a superstar who caught 115 of 149 targets for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games. The opposition kept him out of the end zone in just three of those contests, and he finished all but one with at least six receptions.
That makes Week 2 (three catches for 36 yards against the Detroit Lions) the only time Adams failed to post double-digit StatHero points this season.
Don't dismiss the enormous touchdown tally as a fluke. According to Pro Football Reference, Adams led the NFL in targets (20) and receptions (17) inside the 10-yard line. The Green Bay Packers scored an NFL-best 31.8 points per game during the season, so MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers should still drive down the field against Aaron Donald and Co.
The immense target share makes Adams a worthy captain, even against an unfavorable opponent. Anyone who fears a more tepid outcome should at least play him in the standard WR slot.
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs ($11,500)
Every lineup decision revolved around making room for Patrick Mahomes.
At a hefty $11,500, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is rightfully the priciest player on the slate. After all, he's the best player and draws the friendliest matchup.
After allowing 501 passing yards to Ben Roethlisberger in last weekend's 48-37 victory, the Cleveland Browns have given up 262.5 yards per game through the air. Including their postseason triumph, they've ceded 35 passing touchdowns.
Now they face Mahomes, who concluded the season with 40 total touchdowns (two rushing) and an NFL-best 316.0 passing yards per game. Kansas City distanced itself from a floundering rushing attack as the season progressed, letting the 2018 MVP average 43.3 pass attempts over his final eight starts.
Oddsmakers are expecting fireworks at Arrowhead. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has a team total of 34 points. The New Orleans Saints carry the second-highest point line at 27.5.
Unfortunately, StatHero made sure gamers can't comfortably pair Mahomes with Hill or Travis Kelce without making major sacrifices elsewhere.
RB: Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams ($6,800)
It's typically unwise to select a running back on a road underdog, but Cam Akers is the most affordable choice among the high-usage options.
In last week's 30-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the rookie turned 28 handoffs into 131 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 45 yards.
This isn't just chasing one big outing, as Akers has averaged 24.8 touches for 122.4 yards over his last five games. After missing Week 16 with an ankle injury, he has returned as a clear bell-cow back for a squad now playing without Darrell Henderson Jr.
As long as the Rams avoid a blowout, they should operate their offense around Akers. The Packers, who gave up 132 total yards and a touchdown to David Montgomery in Week 17, allowed 4.5 yards per carry during the regular season.
On Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled out John Wolford and named Jared Goff his divisional-round starter. With Goff less than three weeks removed from undergoing surgery on his broken right thumb, McVay will likely want to feed Akers early and often again.
WR: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams ($5,900)
Although a busy day for Akers wouldn't help Robert Woods, that's baked into his price.
Selecting Adams, Mahomes and Akers forces prudence at this receiver spot; otherwise, it'd become necessary to punt tight end and flex. That's made possible with Woods, who is cheaper than nine wide receivers.
Even teammate Cooper Kupp is $7,000 despite missing practice all week with a knee injury. He's listed as questionable to play, which could clear up even more targets for Woods.
Despite Goff's questionable health, it's tough to pass on Woods in a point-per-reception (PPR) format. After recording 90 catches for the second straight season, the 28-year-old commenced the playoffs with 48 receiving yards and a touchdown against Seattle.
He's more hit-or-miss than one would expect, finishing six games at or below 40 total yards. Yet he's received at least seven targets in each of his last eight games while often brandishing a high ceiling. Woods topped 20 PPR points five times during the regular season.
The biggest fear is Woods getting smothered by Jaire Alexander, Pro Football Focus' top-graded cornerback. However, PFF data can also help alleviate those concerns. Woods lines up all across the field, playing 39 percent of his snaps on the right side, 13 on the left and 49 in the slot.
Alexander, meanwhile, has only covered the slot on 3 percent of his snaps. Woods shouldn't spend all 60 minutes in the All-Pro's shadow.
TE: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints ($4,400)
It'd certainly be nice to play Travis Kelce in a format that rewards tight ends with 1.5 points per reception. Understanding just how spectacular he is under its scoring system, StatHero made him the most expensive skill-position player at $9,900.
This lineup pivoted to more balance around Mahomes. While he's not in the same stratosphere as Kelce, Jared Cook is a sturdy play for thrifty managers.
Since Drew Brees returned from fractured ribs, Cook has accumulated 194 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games. The veteran tight end has averaged 43.0 receiving yards in 11 full games alongside Brees.
He performed close to that baseline on Super Wild Card Weekend, hauling in four of seven targets for 40 yards. Although not a week-winning output, that repeatable line was good for 10 StatHero points.
While Cook mustered just two catches for 30 yards in Week 9's 38-3 rout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, backup tight end Josh Hill vultured a touchdown. That was one of nine touchdowns they've given up to the position, per NFL.com. Cook also opened the season with 80 yards against the NFC South foe.
Robert Tonyan ($5,400) and Rob Gronkowski ($4,700) have more big-play potential, but Cook is a solid value at $4,400. Considering he's scored 16 touchdowns in 31 career games (playoffs included) with New Orleans, he's not a terrible bet to find paydirt, either.
Just be sure to monitor his status. According to Amie Just of the Times-Picayune, Cook was a limited participant in Thursday's practice because of a back injury.
Flex: RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens ($3,800)
Only $3,800 remains to spend on a flex player. While that drastically limits the catalog, Gus Edwards and Emmanuel Sanders each cost precisely that amount.
Priced down because of a three-yard showing on Super Wild Card Weekend, Sanders is an intriguing bounce-back option from the clearance bin. He closed the regular season with 270 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' final four games.
On closer inspection, however, he's averaging just 27.3 receiving yards per game when Michael Thomas plays. The floor is too low for a head-to-head contest.
Edwards is by no means a safe option, but he'll get some touches out of the Baltimore Ravens backfield. In the last five games, he has tallied 361 total yards on 51 carries and six receptions.
After getting some reps in a Week 17 blowout win, Mark Ingram II was a healthy scratch in the opening round for the third time in four weeks. Even though J.K. Dobbins has taken off as the lead runner, Edwards is getting weekly playing time with the chance to poach a touchdown.
A lower risk of leaving backers empty-handed is about as much as you can ask for at this price range.
