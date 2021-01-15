Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Divisional Round Picks & Predictions

0 of 8

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

On the last four NFL Wild Card Weekends, favorites have gone just 3-15 against the spread. But the divisional round is a whole different ballgame. On the last two weekends of Divisional Playoff action, favorites have gone 6-2 ATS.

That might have something to do with the fact teams benefit greatly from home-field advantage on two weeks' rest, but this year, that only applies to the top-seeded team in each conference.

Bleacher Report NFL correspondents Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski went 3-2-1 ATS with their consensus selections in the Wild Card Round, with Sobleski leading the way individually at 4-1-1. It's appropriate that their first selection this week is a unanimous call in favor of a home team coming off a first-round bye. But beyond that, it all goes haywire.

Here's where the crew lands on all four games.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Thursday, Jan. 14, at noon ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.