NFL Rumors: Latest on Carson Wentz Trade Buzz, Urban Meyer and More

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

As the NFL's eight remaining teams continue to push toward Super Bowl LV, the rest of the league is focused on the offseason. Coaching and GM searches are being conducted, and franchises are busy digging into their free-agency and draft options.

The trade market could also be active during the 2021 offseason, just as it was in 2020. This is partially due to what will likely be a reduced salary cap and a need for some teams to clear cap space. The inability—or, perhaps, the unwillingness—of some teams to try their luck in the draft could also play a role.

Last year, for example, the Indianapolis Colts traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner instead of targeting a defender in Round 1. The Buffalo Bills traded for wideout Stefon Diggs instead of taking a chance on a rookie receiver.

The Colts and the Bills faced off in the postseason.

With teams exploring all avenues to make their own playoff pushes in 2021, there are plenty of topics littering the rumor mill. Here we'll dive into some of the latest.