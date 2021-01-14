NFL Rumors: Latest on Carson Wentz Trade Buzz, Urban Meyer and MoreJanuary 14, 2021
NFL Rumors: Latest on Carson Wentz Trade Buzz, Urban Meyer and More
As the NFL's eight remaining teams continue to push toward Super Bowl LV, the rest of the league is focused on the offseason. Coaching and GM searches are being conducted, and franchises are busy digging into their free-agency and draft options.
The trade market could also be active during the 2021 offseason, just as it was in 2020. This is partially due to what will likely be a reduced salary cap and a need for some teams to clear cap space. The inability—or, perhaps, the unwillingness—of some teams to try their luck in the draft could also play a role.
Last year, for example, the Indianapolis Colts traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner instead of targeting a defender in Round 1. The Buffalo Bills traded for wideout Stefon Diggs instead of taking a chance on a rookie receiver.
The Colts and the Bills faced off in the postseason.
With teams exploring all avenues to make their own playoff pushes in 2021, there are plenty of topics littering the rumor mill. Here we'll dive into some of the latest.
Eagles-Wentz Relationship May Be Salvageable
Carson Wentz's struggles in 2020 are well-documented, and there has been some speculation that he could be traded since the Philadelphia Eagles benched him for Jalen Hurts late in the season.
"Although the Eagles' quarterback situation remains fluid with two games left this season, Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in December.
While Wentz still probably isn't thrilled with how things unfolded, head coach Doug Pederson's firing may be enough to keep him happy in Philadelphia.
"Doug Pederson firing significantly increases chances of Carson Wentz staying in Philadelphia, a source told ESPN," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Became clear keeping both would be difficult. Eagles could always gauge market or adjust with new coach but relationship appears salvageable."
In a sense, the Eagles may have chosen Wentz over Pederson by making the coaching change. Now it will be up to the quarterback to prove Philadelphia right by improving his play on the field. If he can't, the Eagles may have set themselves up for an extended period of struggles.
Jaguars Closing In on a Deal with Urban Meyer
It's widely expected that the Jacksonville Jaguars will solve their quarterback situation by using the first overall pick in the draft on Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Before Jacksonville gets to that point, though, it needs to find a new head coach.
Like the Eagles, the Jaguars fired their head coach, Doug Marrone, after the regular season. They quickly targeted former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as his replacement.
According to Schefter, the Jaguars and Meyer may be close to a deal:
"At this time, it's Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars' owner Shad Khan's process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week."
If Jacksonville does hire Meyer, it will fuel speculation that the team could target Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields instead of Lawrence in the draft—even though Meyer never coached Fields for the Buckeyes.
Were the parties to agree to terms, it could also kick off a hiring cycle that has yet to truly get started.
Tua Tagovailoa Has Not Earned the Universal Support of Dolphins Teammates
While the Miami Dolphins may not be interested in trying to trade for Wentz, they may still be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in April 2020, but they also have an abundance of cap space and the third overall selection in this year's draft.
It would behoove the Dolphins to at least consider alternatives to Tagovailoa. If everyone in the franchise believed in Tagovailoa, this probably wouldn't be the case. However, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald spoke to multiple anonymous players who aren't sold on the former Alabama star.
"The concerning thing to the players who spoke to the Herald is they are not convinced Tagovailoa is going to be great in the future," Salguero wrote.
Rookie quarterbacks are expected to struggle some, and the fact that Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert largely didn't in 2020 doesn't change that fact. However, this doesn't mean that Miami shouldn't at least consider its options.
Remember, the Arizona Cardinals moved on from first-round pick Josh Rosen after just one season because they got a crack at Kyler Murray in the draft. Thanks to Miami owning the Houston Texans' third overall pick, the Dolphins might have a chance to upgrade at quarterback as well.
While they will never say it publicly, it would be a shock to learn that the Dolphins aren't at least kicking the tires on the idea.