NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Odds, Predictions for AFC and NFC Divisional Round

5. Baltimore Ravens at 2. Buffalo Bills

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Buffalo -2.5, 50 Over/Under

Saturday night's matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills should be one of the most entertaining games of the entire postseason. Quarterbacks Allen and Jackson are both dual-threats capable of pulling out electric plays at any given point.

This one should also represent a clash of styles, as the Ravens prefer a run-oriented game and the Bills like to air things out with Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs.

Defense could be the deciding factor here, especially when the Ravens are on the ground. Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins should all find a reasonable amount of running room against a Bills defense that ranked 26th in yards per carry allowed this season.

Against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, Buffalo surrendered 163 yards on the ground. If Baltimore can find similar success, it can control the tempo and allow its second-ranked scoring defense to put in work against Allen and Co.

Prediction: Baltimore 30, Buffalo 28

6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS



Kansas City -10, 57 O/U

The Cleveland Browns stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, overcoming their divisional foe and a plethora of COVID-19-related absences in the process. Things will be much tougher against the Kansas City Chiefs, though, and the Chiefs aren't exactly sweating the matchup.

"I wouldn't go that far," Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins tweeted in response to the suggestion that Cleveland could provide competition for Kansas City in the AFC.

The biggest problem for the Browns here is that they're carrying a defense ranked 22nd against the pass and 21st in scoring into a matchup with Mahomes, Watkins, Tryreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

On top of that, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had two weeks to prepare for the game, and Kansas City will be well rested.

The Browns have the offensive firepower to keep this one close for some time, but barring the bizarre, the Chiefs should pull away at some point.

Prediction: Kansas City 42, Cleveland 31