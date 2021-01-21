The Best Potential Landing Spots for Cam Newton in 2021

0 of 4

In 2020, Cam Newton started a new chapter of his career with the New England Patriots after the Carolina Panthers released him in March. Statistically, he had his worst season when playing a majority of the games, but there were some positives.

Newton didn't throw a touchdown in nine out of his 15 games and finished with eight passing scores and 10 interceptions. On the flip side, he played a big role in the club's fourth-ranked ground attack, rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite his rough stretches as a passer, Newton had a glass-half-full perspective when asked about a potential future in New England during the team's Week 17 postgame presser.

"I can't really speak on it right now, but just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing," Newton said. "I've learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. Yeah, so I just see how it goes, go from there."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t WEEI's Ryan Hannable), the Patriots and Newton expect to go separate ways this offseason. ESPN's Mike Reiss gave the quarterback a 25 percent chance of a return.

Newton avoided a major injury through the 2020 term, and he's still a dynamic threat in spots. The 31-year-old should generate some interest on the open market while healthy.

If not the Patriots, which teams are the best fits for Newton? Where could he compete for a starting job? Let's take a look at four landing spots.