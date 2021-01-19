Which NFL Players Are Headed for Mega Paydays in 2021?

0 of 8

John Munson/Associated Press

This offseason, NFL teams will need to maneuver around a lower-than-expected salary cap with the loss of ticket revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums. Still, general managers must find a way to pay their top playmakers.

Generally, quarterbacks, pass-rushers and offensive tackles command the most lucrative salaries.

Last offseason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the largest deal in sports history, inking a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. Edge-rushers Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa signed with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, for deals that will net them $25-plus million annually. During the 2020 campaign, the Green Bay Packers made tackle David Bakhtiari the league's highest-paid offensive lineman with a four-year, $92 million contract.

We won't see anyone top Mahomes' salary this offseason, though a few quarterbacks could sign deals worth $40 million annually. An older tackle in his early-30s could have the biggest payday among free-agent offensive linemen. The Seattle Seahawks have a complex and potentially costly situation to sort out with a new acquisition as well.

With a mix of unrestricted free agents and rising stars who could sign early extensions, we've highlighted eight players set to break the bank in the coming months.