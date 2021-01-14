Super Bowl 2021: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship Tilt

2 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In their first playoff game since the 2002 season, the Browns made a statement. They went on the road without head coach Kevin Stefanski (who had tested positive for COVID-19) and rolled to a big 48-37 win for their first postseason victory since the 1994 season.

However, things are going to be much tougher for Cleveland in the divisional round.

The Browns are heading to Kansas City, where they will face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are well-rested after being the only AFC team to get a first-round bye. Kansas City went an NFL-best 14-2 during the regular season, and one of those losses came in Week 17 when it was resting key players against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Could Cleveland pull off another upset? It's possible, but it's also unlikely. It's going to have trouble stopping a Kansas City offense that averaged an NFL-high 415.8 total yards per game during the regular season. In fact, all of the AFC is going to have trouble trying to stop that unit, which is why the Chiefs are going to be on their way to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

In the AFC's other divisional-round matchup, the Bills are hosting the Ravens. And now that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has notched his first career playoff win at the third attempt, the pressure should be off for him and the Ravens, who are capable of pulling off a road upset in Buffalo.

So it will be the Chiefs and Ravens going head-to-head in the AFC Championship Game in a matchup featuring two of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks in Jackson and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. But the Chiefs offense will be too much for the Ravens defense to stop, especially at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prediction: Chiefs win AFC championship for second year in a row.