AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Fueled by months of frustration and fury, “The Bastard” Pac wasted no time unleashing on Eddie Kingston in the night’s opening match, rocking him with a shotgun dropkick before the bell and wearing the loudmouth heel out early and often.

Well-timed interference from Allie slowed Pac’s momentum and allowed Kingston to seize control. He worked over the head and neck of his opponent. Pac, though, shook off breathtaking chops that left his chest beet red and flattened Kingston with a German suplex.

Pac drove the air from Kingston with a barrage of kicks to the chest but a back fist from Kingston stunned Pac and a big backdrop driver brought both men to the mat.

The competitors fought to their feet and up the ropes, where Pac delivered a big superplex that left Kingston clutching at his lower back, the pain nearly crippling.

Kingston rocked his opponent with a clothesline but Pac recovered and ultimately put him away with the Black Arrow.

After the match, Pac attempted to apply The Brutalizer but The Butcher and The Blade made the save. Lance Archer hit the ring and join The Bastard and Rey Fenix in standing tall while the heels retreated.

Result

Pac defeated Kingston

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was a badass, physical match to kick off the show. It was exactly what it should have been based on the intensity of the rivalry, hurt only by what appeared to be a lower back/tailbone injury suffered by Kingston that slowed things down late.

Up to that point, the participants cut a great pace and packed a bunch of action into a short period.

Archer continues to be a factor in the feud but has yet to pledge allegiance to either side. A man on an island in a feud between two dangerous factions, it should be fun to see if he ever does or if The Murderhawk Monster sticks to his lonesome.