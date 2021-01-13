AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and More

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and MoreJanuary 14, 2021
All Elite Wrestling wrapped up its two-week New Year's Smash special Wednesday night on Dynamite with a big TNT Championship defense, an NWA Women's Championship clash and the debut of Britt Baker's Waiting Room talk show.
The broadcast continued to lay the groundwork for the Revolution pay-per-view on February 27, propelled ongoing storylines forward and wrote the final chapter to others.
What went down, who emerged victoriously and what does it mean for those involved?
Find out now with this recap of the January 13 broadcast.
Match Card
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage
- NWA Women's Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti
- Pac vs. Eddie Kingston
- Jurassic Express vs. FTR
- Chuck Taylor vs. Miro
- Cody Rhodes joins The Waiting Room
- The Inner Circle's New Year's Resolutions
- The Elite in Six-Man Tag Team action
Fueled by months of frustration and fury, “The Bastard” Pac wasted no time unleashing on Eddie Kingston in the night’s opening match, rocking him with a shotgun dropkick before the bell and wearing the loudmouth heel out early and often.
Well-timed interference from Allie slowed Pac’s momentum and allowed Kingston to seize control. He worked over the head and neck of his opponent. Pac, though, shook off breathtaking chops that left his chest beet red and flattened Kingston with a German suplex.
Pac drove the air from Kingston with a barrage of kicks to the chest but a back fist from Kingston stunned Pac and a big backdrop driver brought both men to the mat.
The competitors fought to their feet and up the ropes, where Pac delivered a big superplex that left Kingston clutching at his lower back, the pain nearly crippling.
Kingston rocked his opponent with a clothesline but Pac recovered and ultimately put him away with the Black Arrow.
After the match, Pac attempted to apply The Brutalizer but The Butcher and The Blade made the save. Lance Archer hit the ring and join The Bastard and Rey Fenix in standing tall while the heels retreated.
Result
Pac defeated Kingston
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a badass, physical match to kick off the show. It was exactly what it should have been based on the intensity of the rivalry, hurt only by what appeared to be a lower back/tailbone injury suffered by Kingston that slowed things down late.
Up to that point, the participants cut a great pace and packed a bunch of action into a short period.
Archer continues to be a factor in the feud but has yet to pledge allegiance to either side. A man on an island in a feud between two dangerous factions, it should be fun to see if he ever does or if The Murderhawk Monster sticks to his lonesome.
Chuck Taylor vs. Miro
A week ago, Chuck Taylor agreed to be Miro’s butler if he could not beat The Best Man. Not looking forward to a month of servitude, The Kentucky Gentleman attacked Miro early and often, taking him into the guardrail as Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford watched at ringside.
Sabian rocked Cassidy on the floor, allowing Miro to capitalize on a distraction and turn the tide in his favor. He delivered a big Samoan Drop, then added some punishing rights in the corner, followed by a spinning heel kick.
The big kick and Accolade finished Taylor off as Miro scored an impressive, mostly one-sided victory. He stared Cassidy down following the match.
Result
Miro defeated Taylor
Grade
A
Analysis
This was exactly what it needed to be: a dominant ass-kicking by Miro, who is starting to find himself as the ferocious Best Man who can blend humor and fury.
Taylor sold perfectly for him, Sabian took out Cassidy to take some of the
New Year's Resolutions for The Inner Circle
Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle made their way to the ring to share their 2021 resolutions.
Each member of the faction ran down their wishes for the new year, which included MJF strengthening his bonds with his teammates. Jericho revealed his to be him and MJF winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.
Santana and Ortiz took exception to that and Sammy Guevara accused The Demo God of being a “tag team slut.” He rightly said Jericho likes to jump from partner to partner and even accused him of getting chummy with Snoop Dog last week.
Friction intensified until Jericho intervened and pitched a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the official tag team of The Inner Circle: Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Guevara and Hager.
The faction came to a truce and the match was official.
Grade
A+
Analysis
It is about damn time Santana and Ortiz took exception to Jericho trying to steal the tag team thunder for The Inner Circle.
They have been lackeys for way too long when they should be picking up wins and jumping back into tag team title contention. Taking exception to Jericho and MJF targeting the tag titles makes sense, as does Guevara expressing anger (and jealousy) over being tossed aside in favor of another young star.
The match will be hella good, if only because the talent demands it. The outcome and how it comes about will determine the immediate and long-term future of The Inner Circle.