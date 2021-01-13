    Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium is shown after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home venue for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS' Atlanta United, will serve as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center.

    Steve Cannon, CEO of stadium operator AMB Sports and Entertainment, announced the partnership with the Fulton County Board of Health on Wednesday.

    "This is a time for our communities to unite together and do what's right for our citizens," Cannon said. "Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers the opportunity to socially distance while servicing large numbers of people at once. We are honored to be a part of this solution and will do it as long as possible to serve our community."

    Further details about vaccine availability at the 71,000-seat stadium will be released in the coming weeks as health officials "discuss how to expand the operation in order to serve more residents as quick as possible."

    "Partnerships are essential to public health," Fulton County Board of Health district health director Lynn Paxton said. "These types of collaborations result in positive health outcomes as they ensure the quality and accessibility of health services to our community."

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium previously served as one of the host sites for early voting during Georgia's runoff Senate elections earlier this month.

    The Falcons finished their 2020 season Jan. 3, and their last home game was Dec. 20. Details about Atlanta United's 2021 campaign haven't been released.

    While the partnership is scheduled to run through March, the announcement notes there's an option to extend it "as needed."

    Vaccination at the stadium will be available by appointment only once details are announced.

