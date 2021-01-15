Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2021?

0 of 6

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Once the first wave of NFL free-agent signings passes, older players, one-year wonders and veterans who are coming off injuries start to hear their phones ring with interested suitors on the line.

Some well-known players won't generate a lot of buzz on the free-agent market. They'll settle for bargain-bin contracts in an attempt to parlay that into a long-term deal next offseason.

Most notable free agents will receive a call or two, though teams should stay away from a handful unless the price is right.

Despite the difficulty in evaluating a majority of incoming draft prospects because of shortened collegiate seasons and COVID-19 opt-outs, general managers must avoid overpaying for veterans with the salary cap set to shrink because of the loss of ticket revenue at stadiums.

At all costs, clubs should beware of six big-name veterans who are on the mend with major injuries or had disappointing 2020 seasons.