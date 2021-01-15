The Best Potential Landing Spots for Mitchell Trubisky in 2021

1 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys may need to find another backup signal-caller or perhaps something more if negotiations with Dak Prescott fall apart.

On 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expressed interest on Jan. 4 in re-signing Andy Dalton and made a clear statement that the Cowboys are "very committed" to Prescott.

Dalton intends to test the free-agent market with an open mind, per Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official website.

"There's a lot to be decided this offseason," Dalton said. "This is my first time being a free agent when the new league year starts, so I'll go through the process of everything and weigh all of my options and see what I got."

Because of the Cowboys' commitment to Prescott, Dalton could eye another team that has a less stable quarterback situation and would give him a chance to start again in the near future.

Schematically, Trubisky makes sense for the Cowboys.

He played well alongside an effective ground attack at the end of this season. Between 2014 and 2019, Dallas fielded a top-10 rushing offense each term. In 2020, the unit fell below that mark partially because of injuries to top offensive linemen Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin.

If the Cowboys come back healthy in the trenches, Trubisky would have a complementary run game in the event he has to start in place of Prescott.

The Cowboys have talked about a long-term deal for Prescott since 2018. If the two sides continue to stalemate on a new contract agreement, Trubisky could have a shot at the lead position.

Trubisky could also open the season as a starter if Prescott isn't ready to play Week 1 after undergoing ankle surgery in October. Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't give a timetable for the quarterback's return to action, per ESPN's Todd Archer:

"He's here every day going through rehab. He's making progress, and just as you'd expect, he's going after it full speed. "So as far as the timeline, I don't have the specifics on when he's going to be doing on-the-field work and dates and things like that. I don't have that for you. But I do know based on the plan for his surgery and what he's supposed to be doing and where he is, everything is right on course."

At times, Trubisky struggles with his accuracy, but he would have a talented wide receiver group that features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb to help his efficiency. The 26-year-old also has comparable mobility to Prescott (1,314 rushing yards in five seasons), logging 1,057 yards on the ground in four seasons.