NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of the 2020-21 Season

Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

The holiday season has been over for a while now.

But if people are cavorting around your house as if Santa was about to return, cut them some slack.

They're probably just hockey fans.

After all, an NHL season already stalled by bargaining squabbles, medical logistics and restructuring concerns is finally about to begin with five games in the United States and Canada.

For fans in Toronto and Edmonton, it's a return to the two hubs for the bubbled summertime tournament that ultimately led to the Tampa Bay Lightning skating with the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's games in Philadelphia, Tampa and Denver will be the first official contests in the U.S. since the 2019-20 season was shuttered by the pandemic in early March.

Ten more games are set to be played on Thursday, and all teams will hit the ice at least a pair of times by the time the season's initial weekend draws to a close on Sunday in Pittsburgh and Sunrise, Fla.

It's going to be a season like no other thanks to realigned divisions and accompanying changes in playoff structure, but that'll all make itself apparent soon enough.

In the meantime, the B/R hockey team took one last look at the 31 teams and put together a comprehensive list of where everyone stands prior to the opening faceoffs. Take a look at our list and see where your favorite squad lands, and let us know in the comments whether you agree or disagree with our assessments.