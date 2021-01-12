2021 NHL MVP Odds: Connor McDavid Tops Nathan MacKinnon as Preseason Favorite

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Leon Draisaitl may have won the 2019-20 Hart Trophy, but his Edmonton Oilers teammate Conor McDavid is the favorite to take home the NHL MVP this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists McDavid as a +450 favorite to take home hockey's top honor. However, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has actually drawn in the largest number of bets at +550.

Draisaitl is apparently far from the bettors' minds, as he does not show up among the favorites or most-bet options. No player has repeated as the Hart winner since Alexander Ovechkin in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

McDavid previously won the Hart Trophy in 2016-17 at the age of 20 and has finished in the top five in voting each of the last four years.

MacKinnon has finished second in the Hart voting twice in the last three years, and it's considered a matter of time before he ultimately adds the MVP to his mantle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.