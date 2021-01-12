    Andre Johnson Urges Deshaun Watson to Stand His Ground, Says Texans Waste Talent

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson, who is being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor, runs on to the field before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson offered his advice to Deshaun Watson on Tuesday amid Watson's rumored frustration with the organization.

    Johnson spent 12 years in Houston, so it may not reflect well upon the organization that he said the franchise "is known for wasting players' careers."

    DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded from the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals last March, seemed to concur:

    Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his time in Houston. He didn't have the team success to match, though, as the Texans only reached the playoffs on two occasions and failed to get out of the divisional round.

    His comments couldn't come at a much worse time.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was upset with how the Texans conducted their search for a general manager. He felt they had failed to honor an agreement to let him into the process in a meaningful way.

    According to a more recent report from Schefter, the frustration wasn't isolated to Watson after Houston hired Nick Caserio, who wasn't among the candidates recommended by a search firm the team commissioned.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Schefter wrote some sources around the league believe Watson could hold out if his grievances aren't addressed.

    Related

      Jordan Signs Chase Claypool

      Steelers' breakout rookie WR agrees to endorsement contract with Jordan Brand

      Jordan Signs Chase Claypool
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jordan Signs Chase Claypool

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Scouts: Fields Is No. 2 QB Pick Right Now

      @kalynkahler spoke to multiple NFL scouts to get their take on where the Buckeyes QB stands after the national title game 📲

      Scouts: Fields Is No. 2 QB Pick Right Now
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Scouts: Fields Is No. 2 QB Pick Right Now

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Waiting on Urban Meyer

      Meyer 'hasn't been full steam ahead' on taking Jags HC job despite heavy interest from team (NFL Network)

      Jags Waiting on Urban Meyer
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Waiting on Urban Meyer

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks Extend John Schneider

      Seattle signs longtime GM to a contract extension through the 2027 draft

      Seahawks Extend John Schneider
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Extend John Schneider

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report