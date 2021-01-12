Andre Johnson Urges Deshaun Watson to Stand His Ground, Says Texans Waste Talent

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson offered his advice to Deshaun Watson on Tuesday amid Watson's rumored frustration with the organization.

Johnson spent 12 years in Houston, so it may not reflect well upon the organization that he said the franchise "is known for wasting players' careers."

DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded from the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals last March, seemed to concur:

Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his time in Houston. He didn't have the team success to match, though, as the Texans only reached the playoffs on two occasions and failed to get out of the divisional round.

His comments couldn't come at a much worse time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was upset with how the Texans conducted their search for a general manager. He felt they had failed to honor an agreement to let him into the process in a meaningful way.

According to a more recent report from Schefter, the frustration wasn't isolated to Watson after Houston hired Nick Caserio, who wasn't among the candidates recommended by a search firm the team commissioned.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Schefter wrote some sources around the league believe Watson could hold out if his grievances aren't addressed.