    Video: Chase Young Tells Tom Brady He's 'The Real GOAT' After WFT's Loss to Bucs

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young looks on during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. Tampa Bay won 31-23. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Chase Young didn't fear Tom Brady ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game, but the Washington Football Team defensive end gave Brady his respect after Sunday's matchup.

    "You the real GOAT," Young told Brady during a postgame handshake before asking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for his jersey.

    Brady said he would send Young the jersey after his first playoff victory in Tampa following two decades with the New England Patriots.

    Young made headlines in the week leading up to the game after running off the field in Week 17, saying he was "coming" for Brady. The rookie seemed to address the controversy with Brady during the game, telling him it was "all respect" and "all love." 

    Brady, a known fiery competitor, seemed completely nonplussed by Young's comments. 

    As for whether Young actually "came" for Brady, well, not exactly. Young finished with three tackles and did not sack Brady in the Bucs' 31-23 victory. 

