NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Picture, Scenarios for AFC, NFC Divisional Round

Don Wright/Associated Press

5. Baltimore Ravens at 2. Buffalo Bills (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC)

6. Cleveland Browns at 1. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS)

Saturday night will feature perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. These are two legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and both feature dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, while Buffalo's Josh Allen has emerged as a viable candidate for the honor this season. There should be a fair amount of back-and-forth in this game and an entertaining clash of styles.

The Ravens feature a largely ground-based offense, while the Bills like to air it out with Allen and 2020 addition Stefon Diggs.

The Cleveland Browns provided the biggest upset of this past weekend, due to the COVID-19-related absence of several key players and coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski. While it's unfair to count any team out in a postseason setting, most are expecting Cleveland to be routed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Browns are going to clapped next week," Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool said in a video posted by ESPN.

If Cleveland does somehow pull off another upset, it won't have a chance to host the AFC title game. The Ravens only have a shot if both road teams win here. The Bills will visit the Chiefs if both home teams win in the AFC.