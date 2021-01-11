DeVonta Smith, Christian Barmore Win College Football National Championship MVPs

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

DeVonta Smith closed out his Alabama career in emphatic fashion. The Crimson Tide star delivered a record-breaking performance in a 52-24 victory over Ohio State to win the offensive MVP in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Christian Barmore joined Smith as the defensive MVP.

A hand injury curtailed Smith's involvement in the second half, but his first-half output was more than enough to make him a standout performer. The senior pass-catcher finished with 12 receptions (a CFP championship record) for 215 yards and three touchdowns (another record).

Following the regular season, Smith won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and the Biletnikoff Award. He didn't let that take his focus away from the task at hand Monday night.

The Louisiana native torched the Ohio State secondary, helping Alabama break the game open with a 28-point second quarter.

Smith's most impressive play didn't result in a score. He went full-extension and somehow got both feet down before falling out of bounds along the sideline.

That Smith couldn't finish out the victory was disappointing. He returned to the sidelines in the fourth quarter without his pads and a cast around the index and middle fingers on his right hand.

Still, he made his time on the field count, showing exactly why he was not only the best receiver but also the best college football player at any position in 2020.

On the other side of the ball, Barmore helped limit Ohio State to 341 yards of offense, well below the 639 yards it gained against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The redshirt sophomore finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.