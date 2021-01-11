    NFL Rumors: Pat Fitzgerald Hasn't Agreed to Any HC Interviews Despite Interest

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has not agreed to any NFL interviews despite getting inquiries from "multiple teams," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    Fitzgerald has spent the past 15 years at Northwestern, producing a 106-81 record with bowl victories in four of his last five seasons. He led the Wildcats to a 7-2 record this year, including a trip to the Big Ten title game with a close loss to Ohio State.

    The success at the school is even more impressive considering Northwestern had just one bowl win in its history before Fitzgerald, coming at the 1948 Rose Bowl.

    Professional teams have taken notice, with Schefter previously reporting the 46-year-old was "one of the highest-demand NFL head-coaching candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle."

    Despite the interest, Fitzgerald hasn't shown much interest in leaving his alma mater.

    As Jim O'Donnell of the Daily Herald noted, he has repeatedly called his current role his "dream job" and he has "excessive loyalty" for the school.

    Even with a lot of openings across the NFL, Fitzgerald appears likely to remain at Northwestern.

