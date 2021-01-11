Bucs' Tom Brady Posts History Channel Meme Ahead of Drew Brees Matchup

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL had a historic broadcast on Sunday, when it showed the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints game on Nickelodeon in an effort to introduce younger fans to the game. But nearly as soon as Drew Brees punched his ticket to the divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the internet started pushing for another unique broadcast.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got in on the fun, posting a meme of him and Brees—digitally enhanced as a play on their age—in the style of a History Channel promo. The two oldest players in the NFL—Brady is 43, and Brees will turn 42 on Friday—are set to battle.

The post didn't go unnoticed by Brees:

Humor aside, the game will be played on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox.