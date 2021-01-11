Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy's 'Track Record Speaks for Itself'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a top candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason and received a great endorsement from Patrick Mahomes Monday.

"I think [he will be hired]," Mahomes told KCSP 610 Sports Radio. "His track record speaks for itself. The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn't, people are crazy."

Bieniemy has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions for their coaching vacancies, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Based on his resume, Bieniemy should be a top choice for any team. The 51-year-old has led one of the top offenses in the NFL over the past three years, ranking in the top six of the NFL in both yards and points scored each year.

The Chiefs had the No. 1 offense in the league in 2018, while the 2019 squad went on to win the Super Bowl. The team is currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC after going 14-2 during the regular season.

Despite his success, he didn't get a head coaching job despite several interviews last offseason and there is no guarantee he gets a role in 2021. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "there's a sense in league circles that he could once again be shut out of the process."

Some have diminished Bieniemy's role with the team considering the impact of head coach Andy Reid on the offense. However, Mahomes gave his coordinator plenty of credit for his production at quarterback.

Considering Mahomes has an MVP award, Super Bowl MVP and 114 touchdown passes in three seasons with Bieniemy, his recommendation should be a consideration for teams in need of a new coach.