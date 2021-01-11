    Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy's 'Track Record Speaks for Itself'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, right, as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a top candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason and received a great endorsement from Patrick Mahomes Monday. 

    "I think [he will be hired]," Mahomes told KCSP 610 Sports Radio. "His track record speaks for itself. The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn't, people are crazy."

    Bieniemy has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions for their coaching vacancies, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Based on his resume, Bieniemy should be a top choice for any team. The 51-year-old has led one of the top offenses in the NFL over the past three years, ranking in the top six of the NFL in both yards and points scored each year.

    The Chiefs had the No. 1 offense in the league in 2018, while the 2019 squad went on to win the Super Bowl. The team is currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC after going 14-2 during the regular season.

    Despite his success, he didn't get a head coaching job despite several interviews last offseason and there is no guarantee he gets a role in 2021. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "there's a sense in league circles that he could once again be shut out of the process."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Some have diminished Bieniemy's role with the team considering the impact of head coach Andy Reid on the offense. However, Mahomes gave his coordinator plenty of credit for his production at quarterback.

    Considering Mahomes has an MVP award, Super Bowl MVP and 114 touchdown passes in three seasons with Bieniemy, his recommendation should be a consideration for teams in need of a new coach.

    Related

      Lurie: Pederson Firing Not Influenced by Jalen Hurts Benching

      Lurie: Pederson Firing Not Influenced by Jalen Hurts Benching
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lurie: Pederson Firing Not Influenced by Jalen Hurts Benching

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      What Pederson Firing Means for Wentz, Hurts

      Why @GDavenport believes Philly's next moves will be focused on reshaping the team around Carson Wentz

      What Pederson Firing Means for Wentz, Hurts
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What Pederson Firing Means for Wentz, Hurts

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Could Stay in Philly

      Eagles QB's chances of staying 'significantly increases' now that team has fired Doug Pederson (ESPN)

      Wentz Could Stay in Philly
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Could Stay in Philly

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jacobs Not Charged with DUI

      Raiders RB was officially charged with failure to exercise due care after car accident on Jan. 4

      Jacobs Not Charged with DUI
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jacobs Not Charged with DUI

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report