Raiders' Josh Jacobs Charged with Failure to Exercise Due Care After Car Crash

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was charged with failure to exercise due care by the Clark County district attorney following a Jan. 4 car accident but not DUI.

His lawyers released the following statement:

"The police investigation in the Josh Jacobs' case revealed that Mr. Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him," Clark County DA Steve Wolfson said in a statement, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "However, based on Mr. Jacobs' driving behavior, my office has filed a Criminal Complaint for one misdemeanor count of Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."

Jacobs, 22, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, per Gutierrez. He was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries including a laceration on his forehead that required stitches.

"We're just aware of it," head coach Jon Gruden said at the time of the accident. "I will say that Josh is OK and I'm not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts. But we do have word that Josh is OK and we are looking into the matter."

Jacobs is a focal point of the Raiders offense, rushing for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 238 yards. It was his second straight season eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.