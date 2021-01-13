The Best Potential Landing Spots for Jameis Winston in 2021

0 of 5

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Even though Jameis Winston's 2021 playoff journey continues, multiple teams may have him on their free-agent radar.

He didn't see much action during the 2020 campaign, completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 75 yards between Weeks 9 and 10. However, he's only one term removed from recording the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' single-season record in passing yards (5,109), along with 33 touchdowns passes for the No. 1-ranked aerial attack.

At 27 years old and with the draft pedigree of a 2015 No. 1 overall pick, Winston will probably attract multiple suitors on the open market if the New Orleans Saints allow him to walk in the offseason.

Although he has a history of throwing interceptions (88), he had Lasik eye surgery during the previous offseason, which may help his field vision as a pocket passer.

With a year behind a future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees and under an offensive mastermind such as head coach Sean Payton, Winston may have a better understanding of the quarterback position and the game as a whole.

Let's take a look at five clubs that should consider signing him this offseason.