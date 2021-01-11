Allen Robinson on Future with Bears: 'Everything Is on the Table'

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, didn't exactly pledge his future to the Chicago Bears on Monday when asked about the possibility of playing elsewhere next season.

"Right now, everything is on the table," he told reporters.

"I personally feel like we had an opportunity to get something done over the past 365 days," he added.

As for the possibility of the Bears using the franchise tag this offseason, Robinson responded: "I think everybody knows a little bit on how I feel about that, but I'm not really going to get into that right now."

The 27-year-old wideout was Chicago's best offensive player in 2020, catching 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. It was his second straight season with at least 95 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and six scores.

That he continues to post excellent numbers with Chicago's mediocre quarterback play—neither Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles appear to be Canton-bound, to say the least—is a testament to Robinson's ability. He faced a similar situation during his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, largely catching passes from Blake Bortles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he hits free agency he'll be one of the top players available on the market, and his loss would be a major blow for a Bears offense otherwise devoid of offensive playmakers. Given the team's current financial commitments and the need to address the quarterback position, Robinson's time in Chicago appears to be numbered.