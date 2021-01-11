2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions After Wild Card Round

1 of 3

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears will likely be in the quarterback market this offseason. Their playoff run ended Sunday with a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Mitchell Trubisky's time with the Bears may have concluded with it.

During Chicago's run to the postseason, it seemed possible, perhaps even likely, that Trubisky would be back with the Bears in 2021.

"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote at the end of December.

However, heading into the playoffs, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Chicago is "not set right now" on bringing back Trubisky.

A strong postseason run might have changed Chicago's thinking, but Trubisky finished with just 199 passing yards and one touchdown in a lopsided playoff loss. He may now be viewed as a fallback option at best.

Prediction: Trubisky does not return to Chicago in 2021.