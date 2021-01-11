NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Updated Title Odds and Most Compelling Scenarios

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The NFL postseason has plenty of compelling scenarios left on the table because of the stature of the eight quarterbacks set to play in the divisional round.

In the AFC, four of the best young signal-callers in the league are two wins away from the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is the only one of the group with more than one postseason victory.

While Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield displayed a good amount of progression this season, the most exciting matchup left in the AFC could involve the last two Most Valuable Player winners.

The only two active multiple MVP winners could square off in the NFC with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

A potential Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady showdown would be even more intriguing since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handled the Green Bay Packers in their regular-season meeting and an NFC Championship Game victory would allow them to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Kansas City (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Green Bay (+375)

Buffalo (+600)

New Orleans (+600)

Baltimore (+800)

Tampa Bay (+900)

Los Angeles Rams (+1600)

Cleveland (+2500)

Most Compelling Scenarios

Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Face Off In AFC Championship Game

In their short time in the NFL, Mahomes and Jackson have developed a rivalry that produced a handful of entertaining high-scoring games.

Mahomes has a 3-0 record against the Ravens, with the most recent victory coming in Week 3 of the regular season.

Two of the three matchups were decided by one score. Kansas City won this season's edition by 14 points.

Although Jackson and Mahomes have locked horns each of the last three years, none of those meetings occurred in the postseason.

Jackson earned his first postseason victory on Sunday against a Tennessee Titans team that tortured the Ravens for the last two seasons.

If the Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, they could be in line to avenge another set of losses to a team at the top of the AFC.

Mahomes has a 4-1 postseason record, but the one defeat did come on home soil to the New England Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

With Baltimore on a six-game winning streak and playing its best defense of the season, it could have a chance to beat Kansas City in a potential AFC Championship Game.

During their winning run, the Ravens allowed a single opponent to eclipse the 20-point mark. If they are effective against Buffalo, they could come into Arrowhead Stadium with a game plan that slows down Mahomes.

While it would be nice to see Buffalo or Cleveland continue their storybook runs, the extension of the Jackson-Mahomes rivalry into the postseason would be the most intriguing matchup because of their recent history.

Tampa Bay Earns Chance to Play Super Bowl In Home Stadium

Brady and the Buccaneers are two wins away from playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

If they beat the New Orleans Saints and either the Green Bay Packers or Los Angeles Rams, the Bucs would be the first team to play for a Super Bowl title on home soil.

The Minnesota Vikings came close to achieving that feat three years ago, but they fell short in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady has to outlast two legendary quarterbacks just to get into the title clash. Drew Brees is first up, and then Aaron Rodgers will likely be waiting at Lambeau Field next week.

Tampa Bay has played much better since its 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Week 9. The Saints won both regular-season meetings with their NFC South rival.

Bruce Arians' team won five of its last seven games, and the two defeats were by three points each to the Rams and Chiefs.

In the last four games, Brady led the offense to eye-popping totals. The Bucs earned over 400 total yards in each game and wracked up over 500 total yards in two, including the wild-card round win over the Washington Football Team.

Tampa Bay will face a step up in competition from Detroit, Atlanta and Washington, but it has plenty of momentum on its side to avenge the two early-season defeats.

If the Bucs and Packers move on to the NFC Championship Game, we would see a rematch of the Week 6 shellacking Tampa Bay handed to Green Bay. Brady led the Bucs to 38 unanswered points in the 38-10 victory.

That potential NFC title clash would be littered with history between Brady and Rodgers and Tampa Bay being on the verge of advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Jon Gruden era.

Brady has at least two playoff victories in 10 different postseasons, all with the New England Patriots. The last three times he won twice in a single postseason the Patriots were in the Super Bowl.

If Tampa Bay were to advance to the title clash, it would mark the first time Brady would lead a team to the Super Bowl from a wild-card position.

